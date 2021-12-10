Ricardo Peláez reveals what it takes for Córdova to arrive; lets glimpse the departure of Uriel Antuna

Ricardo Peláez, sports director of the Club Guadalajara talked about the possibility of hiring Sebastian Cordova Although he is a youth squad element of the staunch rival, but he made it clear that any footballer who has the desire and interest of the military in the rojiblanco team, evidently with proven quality, has the doors open to join the squad facing the Closing Tournament 2022.

+ Chivas stove football heading to the 2022 Clausura of the MX League

At a press conference this Thursday, December 9, the leader of the Rebaño Sagrado did everything possible to evade the Cordova issue, However, he omitted details of the supposed transfer, but he did make it very clear why the Mexican offensive midfielder has the possibility of joining the Guadalajara team: “About the negotiation we have not said anything, I reiterate that we are trying to build the best possible squad, we are working very hard ”.

“Any player who is Mexican who has potential, who has strengths that improve our performance, but above all who wants to come to Chivas, It is an option, any Mexican player is an option, who wants to strengthen us ”, mentioned Peláez, without naming names or making any judgment on the talent of the still blue cream element.

Peláez hints at Uriel Antuna’s departure

The manager of Chivas was also questioned about the departure of Uriel Antuna, who was initially in the exchange for Cordova, but in the last hours its transfer to the capital of the country has fallen, to the extent that it seeks to make a triangulation with Rayados or Santos for the “Brujo” to go to the north of Mexico and another element arrives in America.

About, Peláez acknowledged that Antuna has not been at the level required in Guadalajara: “He is with the national team, both he and Fernando Beltrán and Luis Olivas. He has to understand that we have him and everyone and that everyone can go out as I said, we are all in that evaluation. We are going to talk to him, he is an important asset and it continues being his soccer and it has important characteristics. His football will speak for him, obviously with the fans and he has to explode now, if he remains in the institution and at this moment everyone could stay and everyone could leave ”.

About the Final that Atlas will play against León

“Here is a serious project, headed since the presidency by Amaury Vergara. Basic forces, we have steps, we need to trust what we are doing, a responsible project and timely decision-making, we know what we want where we want to go and we are aware that Atlas has been working well and admit it, they didn’t really do fancy hires and they’ve done their job well and the people in Guadalajara are happy with Atlas, but in Chivas we are getting a little closer to what we want with a serious project ”.