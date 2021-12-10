Ricardo Rivera leaves jail almost four and a half years after serving his sentence in the Odebrecht case | Politics | News

Former Vice President Jorge Glas and his uncle Ricardo Rivera were two of the five sentenced to 6 years in prison in the Odebrecht illicit association case.

From 23:45 last Thursday, Ricardo Rivera, uncle of former vice president Jorge Glas and one of the five sentenced to six years in prison for the crime of illicit association, part of the corruption scheme that the Odebrecht company implemented in Ecuador, enjoys the penitentiary benefit of the semi-open regime.

Rivera, accompanied by his lawyer Aníbal Quinde, left the Priority Attention Pavilion of the Center for Deprivation of Liberty (CPL) Guayaquil Number 4, in Guayas, two days later that the Penitentiary Guarantees judge José Luis Jiménez granted the requested semi-open regime and ordered the necessary ballot to be issued for his departure. The defendant was kept in prison for 1,648 days.

Ricardo Rivera, uncle of former vice president Jorge Glas, will be able to complete his sentence outside of jail

In his analysis, the judge determined that Rivera met the seven requirements necessary to access the benefit. Among them, who served 65.69% of the sentence and had a psychological report favorable, in both cases, according to reports from the National Service of Comprehensive Attention to Adults Deprived of Liberty and Adolescent Offenders (SNAI); that he did not maintain other sentences or processes in force with an order of preventive detention; and that he was kept in a minimum security pavilion.

Rivera, once he left the CPL, must stay in the home that he left defined before the judge that he would use while It enjoys a semi-open regime, and that it is located in an urbanization Road to La Puntilla, Samborondón (Guayas).

Among the control mechanisms that Judge Jiménez ordered are the prohibition of Rivera’s departure from the country, the use of an electronic shackle, the periodic presentation on the 20th of each month before the Prosecutor’s Office and the limitation of displacement to only the province of Guayas; in specific cases provided by the competent authority, you may travel to Quito for issues related to the investigation that the Prosecutor’s Office maintains against you for the crime of money laundering.

Before leaving the CPL, prison officials placed the electronic shackle on Ricardo Rivera. Regarding this control measure, Quinde explained, the possibility of requesting the justice authorities to remove the device for medical reasons affecting Rivera would be analyzed.

The beneficiary must comply with these and other measures provided until he completes the year and a half that he lacks jail time. According to the current regulation, Failure to comply with the provisions, the judge may revoke everything granted and Rivera he would go back to jail to complete what is missing from his sentence.

Ricardo Rivera along with Jorge Glas, then vice president of Lenín Moreno and former minister of Strategic Sectors of Rafael Correa; Carlos Villamarín, Edgar Arias and the former Petroecuador official Ramiro Carrillo, on December 13, 2017, were sentenced to six years in prison as direct perpetrators of the crime of illicit association.

Six months before Rivera was sentenced in Guayaquil, a businessman related to the telecommunications area was arrested after fourteen days of police surveillance.

Ricardo Rivera accepted what article 698 of the current Comprehensive Organic Criminal Code (COIP) says, which speaks of the semi-open regime as the process of social rehabilitation of the sentenced that complies with the requirements and norms of the progressive system to carry out its activity outside the sentence enforcement center in a manner controlled by the specific technical body.

National Court of Justice concluded that Jorge Glas and Ricardo Rivera facilitated the contracts for Odebrecht

Quinde recalled that before the semi-open regime was approved in favor of his client, almost seven months had elapsed since the request was submitted.

The criminal association judgment against Glas, Rivera and others is final and in the execution phase. The The Attorney General’s Office on behalf of the victim, the Ecuadorian State, has initiated the processes so that the sentence is executed in all its parts, especially the economic part, defined in total at $ 33.3 million.

Only between Glas and Rivera should they cover the $ 14.1 million that the Prosecutor’s Office defined was the amount to be paid for the damage caused by the corruption plot in which they participated in the cause by illicit association. Regarding the amount defined as comprehensive reparation, Quinde is almost certain that his client does not have the resources for “such an onerous amount that was ordered to be paid.”

A tribunal of the National Court sentenced Rivera for being the link with Odebrecht to receive bribes on behalf of his nephew Jorge Glas. The $ 13.5 million that José Santos, former director of the Brazilian construction company, said it had delivered Rivera through the China Glory company, they reached the accounts of the Telconet company. Those resources have already been returned to the State.

Although Rivera has been investigated for other facts that would emerge from the Odebrecht case under crimes such as bribery, money laundering and even another investigation in 2017 related to a bribery occurred in the Manduriacu Hydroelectric project, the businessman has not been formulated charges, he has not been initiated another criminal proceeding nor does he have another current sentence. (I)