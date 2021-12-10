Rich Dad Author Poor Dad’s Catastrophic Forecast: “Gold, Silver, and Bitcoin Will Collapse”

Robert Kiyosaki’s Warning

Guru Robert Kiyosaki warned investors to prepare for a sharp market downturn and a painful economic downturn, saying he intends to acquire various assets once prices plummet.

The author of “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” said, “The downfall and depression are coming.” “Gold, silver, bitcoin and property will also plummet.”

Rich Dad Poor Dad is a 1997 book co-authored by Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter. It remained on the New York Times best-seller list for more than six years and more than 32 million copies of the book have been sold in more than 51 languages ​​in more than 109 countries.

“Ready to buy more gold, silver, bitcoin, real estate after the crash has crashed,” he continued. “Pay attention. Be careful”.

Kiyosaki has been tweeting about an impending crash for over a year, so the personal finance guru’s latest warning should be taken with skepticism.

However, it’s worth noting that, unlike other pessimistic commentators, he openly admits that he intends to cash in on the next sale, and frames it as a buying opportunity as well as a troubling prospect, Business Insider noted. .

“The good news is that the best time to get rich is during a crash,” tweeted the founder of Rich Global and Rich Dad Company in June of this year. “The bad news is that the next crash will be long.”

Unlike Michael Burry, From the movie “The Big Short,” which last quarter “stuck a knife” in its stock portfolio in the face of a potential market crash, Kiyosaki appears to be buying assets even at current prices.

Michael Burry

“I’m buying more gold, silver, bitcoin, ethereum, rental properties and oil,” he tweeted last month. “What are you buying?”

Kiyosaki, Burry and the GMO co-founder, Jeremy Grantham, they are just some of the high-profile executives who “sound the alarm” on the current market and warn that the bubble is about to burst, although without further details.

Meanwhile, billionaire investors like Leon Cooperman, Stanley Druckenmiller Y Charlie mungerWarren Buffett, partner and right-hand man, have also warned that the speculative frenzy will not last.

It should be remembered that a month ago Kiyosaki warned of a new depression in the United States, after a “giant collapse.”

The famous author tweeted that the United States is “sinking into depression” and noted that President Joe Biden and the Fed are “ripping the people off” noting that they “need inflation to avoid a new depression.”

Kiyosaki stressed: “Inflation scams the poor. Inflation makes the rich richer. Biden and the corrupt Fed. ” And he warned: “Get ready: Giant crash and then new depression. Be smart: buy gold, silver, bitcoins ”.

At the same time, Kiyosaki has been recommending Bitcoin to investors for quite some time. In early November, he expressed, “I love Bitcoin because I don’t trust the Fed, the Treasury, or Wall Street.” When the price of BTC surged above $ 60,000 per unit, Kiyosaki tweeted: “Very bright future. Celebrate, but be careful. I am waiting for a pullback before investing more ”. In August, he said that bitcoin was the investment with “the greatest advantage”

In July this year, he again backed the number one cryptocurrency, something he had already been doing, stating: “The biggest bubble in the history of the world is growing. The greatest fall in the history of the world is approaching. Buying more gold and silver. Waiting for bitcoin to drop to $ 24,000 per unit.

