Ripple chairman has a plan to convince BTC miners to adopt Proof of Stake

The CEO and co-founder of Ripple, Chris Larsen has unveiled his plan for Bitcoin miners to stay away from Proof of Work (PoW), saying they should see it as “a net positive for their longevity.”

He argues that it could provide a big boost to the share prices of publicly traded mining companies, “as any proposal for a new code would almost certainly have to include lucrative incentives to gain their support.”

PoW is the consensus algorithm that secures Bitcoin (BTC) transactions on the blockchain. Although the Bitcoin network is the most secure and reliable, how much energy mining BTC requires sparks endless debate in the cryptocurrency space. In a November 10 blog post, Larsen wrote:

“The solution that is emerging among climate experts is that the Bitcoin code should be switched to a low-power consensus algorithm, like those used by almost every other major crypto protocol. For example, while Bitcoin uses the energy of approximately 12 million American households a year, other methods could reduce it to fewer than 100 American households. “

Ethereum is already halfway to the switch to Proof of Stake. Although Larsen said this would make Bitcoin an “outlier”, he admits that Any similar change would be opposed by most of the Bitcoin mining companies.

But nevertheless, has proposed a solution to evenly distribute the “900 Bitcoin daily” of rewards per block and the “approximately 2.1 million additional Bitcoin to be distributed through the year 2140.”

Suggest that The “least disruptive” solution to the BTC energy problem is to “take a snapshot of the current hash rate of existing miners and then reward the miners on a proportional hash power basis.”

“Existing miners would simply be entitled to future Bitcoin rewards without the need to spend additional energy or make additional investments in mining equipment.”

The billionaire businessman explained that his plan would give the miners an “additional economic benefit” and “lucrative profits”as they would get the same income with less operating costs for their electricity bills.

He suggested that the “future rewards […] could be retained and tokenized “, concluding that “Although the process to enact these plans with the consensus of the entire Bitcoin community will take time, the benefits far outweigh the risks.”

“These assets could be extremely lucrative for existing miners, especially as Bitcoin moves from its current climate disaster status to a truly green fintech of the future.”

Larsen specifically referred to several American mining stocks, such as Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG), Hive Blockchain Technologies (HIVE), Canaan (CAN), Riot Blockchain (RIOT), BIT Mining (BTCM), Bit Digital (BTBT), Bitfarms (BITF), and Marathon Digital Mining (MARA) .

The proposals are unlikely to be well received by Bitcoiners or miners who have ambitious plans to increase their hashrate share and who would lose additional revenue from this plan. And judging from the controversy over the block size change, if the proposal were to gain any support, it would almost certainly lead to a PoW fork.

