Rosario Murillo undertakes it against priests, organizations and human rights defenders

The first lady, government spokeswoman and designated vice president of Nicaragua, Rosario Murillo, during her customary midday speech, dedicated her speech this Thursday, December 9, to attack the priests of the Catholic Church, defenders and human rights organizations National and international.

Murillo recalled the outbreak of the sociopolitical crisis of April 2018, and once again accused the religious of allegedly “having blessed hatred.” «When we were devastated and scourged by hatred, which was also blessed, we already know that hatred was blessed, we do not want to be remembering it but we must, because in the name of God hatred cannot be proclaimed as a rule of life, and when we were devastated by that curse of hatred, of separation, we knew that God was not there ».

I continue to assure that «there were unrecognizable adulterations and forgeries that pretended to speak with the voice of God, but we all know, speaking in popular language, that lies have short legs, and that masks fall off and costumes fall off, that’s why for us to speak of God is to speak seriously of love, brotherhood, peace and good, the rest is to desecrate the name of God, to swear to the name of God in vain ».

«We know that in those terrible days that they will never return, and that is the will of God (…) what seemed or was being sold because all this is commerce, and since God’s will was nothing more than political adulteration, agendas truly disastrous, destructive, genocidal policies.How many in the world have suffered from these political agendas? no one can grant themselves privileges that no one has granted them, no one can boast of being emissaries or bosses of foreign agents, that is, to be foreign agents or bosses on behalf of the empire, “he added.

In October 2020, the National Assembly, controlled by a majority of pro-government deputies, approved the Law for the Regulation of Foreign Agents known as the “Putin Law” because of its similarity, approved in Russia on the proposal of the president of this country.

After its entry into force, the Law defined a period of 60 days for individuals and organizations that receive external financing to voluntarily register their donors, resources and their use in the Ministry of the Interior. However, that ministry may, at its discretion, determine who they will subject to control by notifying them that they must register within a period of five days. Whoever does not do so will be fined, legal status will be suspended if it is an organization or company, and it will even be canceled.

Murillo continued by assuring that “this story of hatred of disasters of calamity produced by those who now want to paint them as saints, the saints are in our lives, on our family altars, we venerate the saints, we invoke the saints (…) There are no wooden saints here, those saints also stole them, the same thing from the train rails, there were some famous people who specialized in stealing wooden saints, there are no wooden saints here, “he said in an annoyed tone Murillo.

Against human rights defenders

The government spokeswoman likewise attacked the organizations – without mentioning a name – and human rights defenders whom she accused of being “main violators.”

«There are those who dare to say that they speak in the name of human rights when they are the main violators in the world, no longer say in our America and they dare to proclaim themselves certifiers of those who comply and do not comply, of course, even if they are just as human rights violators, although they have left boys and girls without eyes in droves, and those of us who are not submissive put us in the category they want. Human rights have become weapons of destruction on the agenda of these organizations, ”Murillo shouted.

Along the same lines, Murillo questioned that these organizations “use terms, categories and abuse the laws to say here yes, here I do not like the genocidal, and imperialist.”

“Here in this country we know that human rights are the essence of our Magna Carta – Political Constitution of Nicaragua – and we respect them. Not from the tooth to the lip as we already know, neither dressed nor disguised to proclaim themselves owners of all rights and to utter insults dressed in parables, “said Murillo.

The first lady ended her speech arguing that her regime respects human rights: «Here, human rights are respected, guaranteeing that little by little we will achieve life with well-being and rights that we deserve (…) the demand of respect for our laws, institutions, Peace is a right of all families and not of destructive political agendas of those who believe they are owners of the world, of the country and no one can break it. We will not be slaves again and because there is no repetition here, we will not live again the nightmare of hatred created by the diabolical and terrorists who now say they are angels.