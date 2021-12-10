Rubens Sambueza announces his departure from Toluca with an emotional message

Editorial Mediotiempo

After days of uncertainty about the future of Rubens Sambueza due to the arrival of Nacho Ambriz to Toluca, the same player has confirmed that he will not continue in the scarlet squad.

This Thursday through his Instagram account, the midfielder thanked colleagues and managers. He assured that in each game he left everything for the shirt and said goodbye to the Devils.

“Today I have to say goodbye to the club. I only have thank all my colleagues and managers for this timeshare. I always gave myself to the maximum and did my best. Thank all the workers of the institution for the respect and of course all the fans for the love they always have. They will always be in my heart. Thanks Toluca “.

Some rumors they indicated that the Argentine would leave the capital of Mexico for Nacho Ambriz, since in the stage that coincided in León, in 2019, the coach and the midfielder they were never able to establish a good relationship, something that prevented him from playing more with the elastic emerald.

According to the Argentine journalist, César Luis Merlo, Sambueza will continue to play in Mexican soccer, where he has already had a great career representing teams such as Pumas, América, Tecos, León and Pachuca.