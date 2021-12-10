Run! Movistar’s fiber offer for 14.50 euros ends

On the operator’s website we can see that the promotion for new fixed broadband registrations 300Mb Symmetric Fiber with Movistar Conecta It is valid until December 13, 2021. This allows us to have a price of 14.50 euros per month, VAT and line fee included, for 9 months. Once the promotion is finished, the price will be 38 euros per month.

The big three operators are specialists in quickly engaging in price wars , almost as if they were tracing strategies. When it’s time to bet on lowering convergent rates by 50% for 6 months, we find that offer in all of them. Now, it is the turn of the rest of the fiber without a mobile phone and the offers are even more aggressive. In the case of Movistar, both the 300 Mbps and 600 Mbps modes have been lowered, although right now it is the former that is being promoted.

Of course, we must be clear that it is a valid promotion only for contracts that occur for addresses that are in one of the municipalities that the CNMC has declared as “Free Zone (Competitive)”. In addition to being incompatible with previous promotions lasting more than 6 months on any Movistar product or service in the last 12 months.

The Free Zone refers to the 696 municipalities that the National Commission of Markets and Competition has identified that they have at least 3 ultra-broadband networks. It is estimated that, currently, 70% of the population in Spain lives in the free zone. The rest of the municipalities would be in the regulated area in which the CNMC supervises prices.

In case of not having fiber coverage, ADSL or Internet Radio will be installed. The latter is the Internet connection through the 3G and 4G mobile network. The rate includes landline with calls to national landlines. We do not have no commitment to stay and the Smart WiFi router is included that offers the maximum speed in the 5 GHz network and maximum coverage in the 2.4 GHz network.