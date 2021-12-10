Russia demands guarantees from the West

MOSCOW (AP) – A senior Russian diplomat has warned the United States and its NATO allies that their own security will be at risk if they “torpedo” certain military guarantees for Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on Western powers to give assurances that NATO will not incorporate Ukraine or install troops or weapons in the country. Putin mentioned it in a video call with US President Joe Biden days ago.

Vice Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said at a press conference on Friday that while it would be “naive” to expect such guarantees at an early date, Moscow will continue to demand them.

“If our opponents on the other side – first of all, the United States, but also other countries, allies, the so-called allies of the United States – refuse, try to torpedo everything, they will inevitably find themselves with a worsening of their own security situation”, Ryabkov said.

Tensions between Moscow and western countries have been aggravated lately by the accumulation of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine, raising fears of a possible invasion. Russian officials have repeatedly denied any plans to attack Ukraine and in turn have accused Kiev of having aggressive plans.

Ukraine is not a member of NATO, but enjoys the strong backing of the military alliance. Ryabkov said on Friday that NATO’s military infrastructure is “getting as close as possible” to Russia “despite the warnings.”

Ryabkov urged NATO to “seriously consider the Russian proposal for a moratorium on the installation of short and medium-range missiles in Europe, which Moscow considers” a direct path to accelerating the confrontation. “

“Before it is too late, we must prevent a new missile crisis in Europe,” the official said.

After his phone conversation with Putin, Biden announced future talks between the United States, its NATO allies and Russia to discuss security issues of interest to Moscow.