Saint Satoshi free us from Facebook and provide us with a decentralized metaverse like Bitcoin

The metaverse is the new buzzword or the latest frontier discovered by the world. Ever since Mark Zuckerberg spoke of the term, it seems that the entire planet is obsessed with knowing more about the virtual space that is in the process of being created. An entire cosmos has been building for several years, although now is when humanity has begun to notice it.

“And what is the metaverse?” They all wonder. The problem is that there are many definitions that have emerged as the noise related to the term grows. Although, for now, most turn to the writer Neal Stephenson who used the word for the first time in his novel “Snow Crash” published in 1992.

The concept as such already existed before Stephenson used the word metaverse. However, since he introduced it, the term began to be used in reference to the digital world in which humans coexist, beyond the physical plane.

Movies like Tron (1982), Johnny Mnemonic (1995) and The Matrix (1999) show their own versions of the virtual world. So, combining all these concepts, we can say that the metaverse refers to a variety of virtual experiences, a framework for an extremely connected life, understood today as the evolution of the Internet.

It is Web 3.0 that gives humanity an immersive experience on platforms that combine interactive 3D graphics, simulation, virtual reality, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and blockchain networks. And based on these technologies, create online environments that simulate classrooms, labs, concert halls or workplaces, among others.

Perhaps the first thing to understand about the metaverse is that it is a universe that grows parallel to the physical world. It is like the outer space that does not belong to some person or company, and is as decentralized as Bitcoin. In other words, there is no control authority or entity that is responsible for its existence, issuance or recording of its movements. At least that’s the way it should be in an ideal future.

In any case, it must be borne in mind that, if the metaverse is a new universe, it is also true that it contains millions of galaxies. It means that in the case of the virtual world that is being built, there will be thousands of projects, each with different characteristics.

The metaverse is the hyper-connected world in which humans interact and which grows in parallel to the physical realm. Source: adobe.stock.

As I mentioned earlier, the metaverse was born as an idea in someone’s head, it moved to the cinema and began to take its first steps with platforms such as Second Life or Habbo Hotel. They are virtual communities where it is possible to carry out a wide range of activities, such as dancing in nightclubs, buying digital clothes at the Armani store and even having virtual sex.

Since then, the world of videogames has been creating metaverses that have conquered millions of gamers with experiences like SpellForce and World of Warcraft. The latter, a true monster that, 17 years after its launch, still has about 5 million subscribers. Later came Roblox and Fortnite with their own metaverses that have conquered millions of fans.

But nevertheless, the metaverse took on a new shape when virtual reality teamed up with the Ethereum network and NFTs for Decentraland to emerge, the virtual world in which 60 million users already live. A land in which it is possible to carry out multiple activities, such as attending a casino, enjoying concerts, buying virtual clothes and accessories or acquiring digital collectibles. But, above all, a world that is owned by its users.

Decentraland launched its governance platform in September last year, as reported by CriptoNoticias at the time. Since then, the landowners vote and formulate new approaches to establish the rules of coexistence of their virtual society and decide on the future of the project.

The metaverse is the hyper-connected world in which humans interact and which grows in parallel to the physical realm. Source: adobe.stock.

Under the same concept, there are other initiatives such as Axie Infinity, whose founders also promise to create their governance platform so that the play to earn game belongs to the users and the project can advance according to their designs. It is part of the Bitcoin Basics: Decentralization and Wealth Distribution.

There are other blockchain-based metaverses such as Somnium Space, The Sandbox and Upland, which are grabbing the attention of investors and companies, which are investing in their plots of land. On them they will build their own projects for their communities to interact.

Even Barbados, an island located in the eastern Caribbean, in Central America, will establish the first embassy of a country in the metaverse of Decentraland. And in doing so, it will become the first state in the world to recognize digital land sovereignty.

Many believe that the virtual lands of these platforms are the compost they need to grow in the future. They are the real estate of the parallel universe that grows at an accelerated rate. By buying one or more of these parcels that are nothing more than NFT, they also acquire the right to monetize everything that happens on their land. It is a hybrid universe, where the expendable and the non-expendable intersect at multiple points.

So it’s clear that blockchains are the DNA of this currently emerging metaverse. With bitcoin or ethers (ETH) you can buy a non-fungible token that represents the Machu Picchu of the Andes of Peru and charge an entrance to every avatar that visits it, for example.

Each metaverse could have its own versions of places that already exist in the physical world or improve them. An example of this is the exclusive Fantasy Marina beach club that exists in the virtual universe The Sandbox.

A user or a company will also be able to make, from their virtual Machu Picchu, a commercial point where handicrafts from Peru are offered in NFT, which can then be exchanged for their own versions in the physical world. The truth is that the metaverse is a world of infinite opportunities, as infinite as the possibility of creating new virtual worlds.

Of course, it is also important to take into account that a constructed metaverse on a blockchain is not a guarantee that it is a decentralized project. Whether it is centralized or not will be determined by its governance system.

In the blockchain metaverse, fungible and non-fungible tokens combine to shape a new economy. Source: adobe.stock.

Let’s design the metaverse we want

There are those who believe that the prophecy of the Matrix will be fulfilled and in the near future the metaverse will be our true real world, although there is still a long way to go for that to happen. To achieve this, we will have to make a total transfer of identity, wealth, possessions and interactions from the physical realm to the digital realm.

Similarly, we must be vigilant that the loss of our freedoms is not included, as in the famous saga of the Wachowski sisters.

However, given what is currently happening, it is possible that the full transition from a physical world to digital is already underway. And so this seems to be the right time to make sure we are going in the right direction, from the collective point of view.

Do we want to create a complete version of the physical world we have in the metaverse? Will we take away the centralized financial system that has caused humanity so much pain?

Will we live in a deflationary metaverse or will we jump from world to virtual world with their own infinite issuance tokens? Are we left in metaverses with currency degradation where our purchasing power is destroyed? How do we take advantage of the positive properties of bitcoin and at the same time promote the exchange of bitcoins between us?

The number of questions asked shows us that we have a long task to make the metaverse a better world to the physical world that we have today. If the virtual universe is built only with the interests of a few in mind, this will only further cement the wealth and power that a few have and could end the decentralized utopian vision of the metaverse.

A viable metaverse must be open and decentralized, not closed and controlled as Facebook would be, now Meta. Source: adobe.stock.

Can you imagine a metaverse centered on the current structure of large technology corporations such as Facebook, whose concept is based on capitalizing on user data, monetizing each of their movements?

Facebook already has the power to manipulate its large volume of users whom it also bombards with algorithms. Surely your domain will triple if you can take advantage of it in your metaverse from people’s body movements or from reading the expressions on their faces and even their pupils.

Users may require the Oculus virtual reality headset, launched by the company, to access the entire Facebook metaverse. Through them you will be aware of what we discuss at work, of our preferences and tastes of all kinds, all served on a silver platter.

Bear in mind that the company will always prioritize a strictly controlled environment over a decentralized or multiplatform metaverse with interconnected virtual worlds.

So today we must be concerned and aware that we are tasked with preventing the metaverse design from affecting our social relationships and has psychological implications for much of humanity.

The truth is that I refuse to live in such a metaverse. I prefer a decentralized virtual universe where everyone is allowed to monetize their own digital identity and power and revenue generation is transferred to the hands of users.

Sorry, but Bitcoin already showed me that a decentralized open source world is better where we push for equal opportunities and where technology is freely shared. Based on this, what I want is a metaverse in which everyone is encouraged to open the doors to prosperity, innovation and growth.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article belong to its author and do not necessarily reflect those of CriptoNoticias.