Samuel Dobson, Bitcoin Core Developer, Decides It’s “Time to Go”

Developer Samuel Dobson advertisement via a series of tweets on Thursday night that it ceases to be a Bitcoin Core maintainer after 3 years. His reason is that “I can no longer put in the necessary time as I am nearing the end of my PhD.”

I am officially stepping down as a maintainer of Bitcoin Core. Serving as the wallet maintainer for the past three years has been an absolute privilege, and I want to thank my incredibly generous sponsor John Pfeffer (@jlppfeffer) for his support throughout. /one – Samuel Dobson (@meshcollider) December 9, 2021

As a maintainer of the Bitcoin Core wallet, Dobson had direct access to the cryptocurrency code on GitHub, with permissions to approve changes and make improvements to the Bitcoin software. He was also responsible for ensuring the security of the protocol.

When asked if there is a chance that he will return to BTC Core development one day, Dobson responded to Cointelegraph that his PHD is his main target at the moment. And although he has not decided what he will do after graduation, he is not interested in the development of other cryptocurrencies.

Dobson stated that he is especially grateful for the support of his “incredibly generous sponsor” John Pfeffer, without whom he would not have been able to prioritize part-time work in Bitcoin.

He called on the Twitter community to consider financially supporting a developer due to the nature of open source projects. He also told Cointelegraph:

“The development of Bitcoin Core has obviously grown immensely since its inception with Satoshi. As an open source project, it will always be in an interesting and more difficult position when it comes to funding, but things like Brink, Chaincode, Spiral, and direct sponsorship from the developers via GitHub have been very helpful. “

Bitcoin has already lost two maintainers since October. With the departure of Dobson, the number of developers with direct access to the Bitcoin code has dropped to 5, according to an updated list on the Bitcoin Forum.

