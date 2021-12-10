Santiago Solari would have defined the priority of Club América in Stove Soccer

Santiago Solari, to overcome what was the elimination in the quarterfinals of the Big party of the Tournament Grita Mexico Apertura 2021 of the MX League at the hands of the Pumas of the UNAM, focuses on the Stove Soccer winter market, to strengthen its staff of the Eagles of America facing the competitions of 2022.

While the board decides with the owners of the institution whether to continue advancing in the negotiation with the Chivas of Guadalajara for the possible exchange between Sebastián Córdova and Uriel Antuna, the Indiecito He moved out of the spotlight and he would have already defined two positions for which he would want the authorities to consider as a priority.

By the way, the newspaper RÉCORD, through a publication made this Wednesday, December 8 in the morning, spread that Santiago Solari, in theory, think that the Eagles of America they should have an extra alternative in the midfield and in the right-hand drive sector, for the Liga MX 2022 Clausura Tournament.

Chivas insists on the exchange

Once it emerged that the directive of the Eagles of America listened and read the clamor of the fans, especially on social networks, regarding their position that Uriel antuna do not land on Coapa, the directive of the Chivas of Guadalajara, according to RECORD, he would be insisting with his Cream blue, to close an agreement. Is that Marcelo Míchel Leaño think that Sebastian Cordova it is the element you need for the attack front you have in mind.

Santiago Solari gave his opinion about Uriel Antuna

In the interview he gave to the Futbol Picante program that is broadcast on the ESPN signal, Santiago Solari, coach of the Eagles of America, he referred to the still steering wheel of the Chivas of Guadalajara, Uriel antuna: “He is a very good footballer. If I feel uncomfortable talking about our footballers, imagine other teams ”.