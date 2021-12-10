Sarah Jessica Parker, more Carrie Bradshaw than ever at the ‘And Just Like That’ premiere

Finally came the day! This Thursday premieres on HBO Max ‘And Just Like That’, the sequel to a series that marked several generations, ‘Sex and the City ‘, which over six seasons recounted the adventures and misadventures of Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, Charlotte York and Samantha Jones, with New York City as the fifth lead.

The favorite series of many girls who today are in their forties and who, thanks to these four friends, we discover to what extent fashion is an art and how women can lead the way when it comes to our relationships or our work.

After months of filming in which numerous images have been leaked and in which we have got very long teeth, this Wednesday it was released at the Museum of Modern Art in New York (it could not be otherwise) the most anticipated sequel of recent times, ‘And Just Like That’ with the presence of the entire cast.

With the absence of Kim Catrall (Samantha Jones) due to his alleged enmity with Sarah Jessica Parker, the sequel to ‘Sex and the City’ supposes a reunion in which Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte, now almost 50 years old, relive their adventures by the streets of Manhattan where we met them two decades ago.

More Carrie Bradshaw than ever, Sarah Jessica Parker has become the fashion star of the day thanks to her spectacular look at the premiere of ‘And Just Like That’. An ode to the character that has marked his career sporting a stunning Oscar de la Renta design that pays tribute to the iconic pink tutu that he wore at the head of the series in its first seasons.

A very elegant steel gray dress with a sweetheart neckline and voluminous tulle skirt with several layers in gray and pale pink, with a cape with metallic applications included, closed around the neck thanks to two crystal chokers.

With a flattering high bun – so Carrie that it almost makes us shed a tear – Sarah Jessica, who attended the premiere accompanied by her husband, Matthew Broderick, and her eldest son, James, opted for towering stilettos from her own brand, SJP , in satin pink.

An ‘infidelity’ to Manolo Blahnik (his character’s fetish designer) that we cannot help but forgive him for. An ode to Carrie Bradshaw that has made us fall in love!