Sebastián Córdova, Bruno Valdez and Jesús Ángulo, in the sights of Tigres

Tigres began planning for Clausura 2022 and the search for reinforcements and now there are names on the table, such as Bruno Valdez and Jesús Ángulo, for whom they will make an attempt in the winter market while they are aware of what happens between America and Chivas by Sebastián Córdova.

The Paraguayan defender is Miguel Herrera’s first option to reinforce the feline defense, to whom they already looked for him in summer, but did not want to release him. Now they hope that it can be realized and it is William Tesillo as another option.

Too They are interested in Jesus Angulo de Atlas, who they have been following for several months they tried to sign him last summer with little success, since the red and black did not want to release it and they say that they are still in the same position despite the fact that They are interested in keeping Julián Quiñones, who is on loan from the royal squad.

They would bid for Córdova

The Louse wants an offensive element, someone who supplies balls to the forwards and therefore They are monitoring the situation of Sebastián Córdova and the exchange that América and Chivas negotiate. There is still no offer, confirm sources within the club at Half-time, but They could get into the bidding in case the talks go down.

The board has been looking for a central defender since Francisco Meza was injured in the summer and that contract ends this December. They also wanted hire a left back prior to Apertura 2021, but they were determined to give Aldo Cruz and Francisco Venegas, although the position was won by Javier Aquino for that band.

Another element that could come out is Carlos Salcedo, who asked to leave the club during this transfer window, but the board is asking for $ 10 million to let him go, a figure that was paid to Eintracht Frankfurt in 2019.