Selection of El Salvador is already concentrated in Los Angeles

The El Salvador team is already concentrated in Los Angeles, California to face the friendly match against Chile next Saturday at the Banc of California Stadium.

The game against La Roja is scheduled for 9:00 at night and will be the last game of La Azul in 2021.

The coach Hugo Pérez made last minute changes in the roster of summoned after the request of the Alliance for the player Bryan Tamacas not to travel to the United States and join the team for the semifinal game against Once Deportivo next Sunday in the Cuscatlán.

Nor will they play the friendly against the Andeans, Joshua Pérez, who previously returned to the United States with the respective permission of the coaching staff.

El Salvador is coming off a 1-1 draw in friendly game against Ecuador in Houston, while Chile salvaged a 2-2 draw against Mexico on Wednesday in Austin.

Both teams are in preparation with a view to the World Cup qualifying round that will return in January 2021. In the case of El Salvador, they will face the United States, Honduras and Canada in the triple matchday of January of the CONCACAF octagonal.