Sergio Ramos revealed that his two greatest idols are Argentine footballers

The last pass market for Paris Saint-Germain It was one of the most outstanding in the history of football. Upon arrival of Lionel messi, free of Barcelona, those of Giorginio Wijnaldum, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Achraf Hakimi and Sergio Ramos.

Just like he did The flea, the Spanish defender arrived with the pass in his possession after having completed his contract with Real Madrid, leaving behind an extensive and successful career with Merengue, in which he was the captain during his last stage.

With the French club jersey, Bouquets He faced injuries throughout the first half there. He could hardly be present in the duel before Saint-Etienne by League 1, in which those of Mauricio Pochettino they won 3-1. The defender played the full game on that occasion.

As he prepares to return to the field again, an interview of him was published on Amazon Prime Video in which he talks about his arrival at Paris and answers personal inquiries. A question about his idols rumbled through Argentina.

“My idol … had two or three, but I would say Claudio Caniggia or Fernando Redondo“, he highlighted Bouquets in the statements raised by Ace. The midfielder knew how to wear the colors of Real Madrid before the arrival of the Spanish, while the Bird shone next to Diego Maradona in the abiceleste while the one of PSG grew.