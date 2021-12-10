Several “worried” mayors seek legal advice after the accusation against Ángel Pérez

After the accusation against the suspended mayor of Guaynabo, Ángel Pérez Otero, several municipal executives have gone to lawyers to ask if they are exposed to being prosecuted also for their contacts and contracts with businessman Oscar Santamaría.

This was indicated by Pérez’s lawyer, Osvaldo Carlo, who assured that the accusation took Pérez Otero and his family by surprise, contrary to the former mayor of Cataño, Félix “El Cano” Delgado, whose lawyer had been negotiating his plea agreement for months before of it being publicly known.

“They had no idea that the federals had this investigation against him (Pérez Otero) and that they were going to file charges at any time, contrary to other mayors who I know have been meeting with lawyers and discussing situations,” Carlo said in an interview. with Radio Isla 1320.

The lawyer pointed out that the allegations of extortion, bribery and conspiracy that are alleged against Pérez Otero, after similar charges were raised in the Delgado case, have caused concern in some mayors.

“I can tell you that not only are they presuming that they are going to be charged, but that every mayor who met with Oscar Santamaría in the last year is concerned about whether those conversations, in some way, the feds can understand that they were in violation of the law, ”said Carlo.

“There have been consultations. I have had them and other lawyers have had them ”, he added.

He pointed out that in his particular case, he has received the approach of at least four mayors.

“But there are more colleagues (lawyers) who have approached me to tell me that they have had meetings with mayors,” said Carlo, who is also a lawyer for the former fundraiser of the Popular Democratic Party, Anaudi Hernández, who was accused in 2015 for corruption and since he then awaits his sentence while cooperating with the authorities.

However, Carlo indicated that the mayors who have approached him asking for advice “are consulting meetings with Oscar Santamaría, when what they report does not constitute a crime.”

“They are concerned that they met, that he was told about auctions, that he would compete and that kind of thing,” he said.