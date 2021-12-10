Shrimp rain in Sancti Spíritus?

Report this Wednesday the newspaper Escambray, by Sancti Spíritus, that “an intense local rain in the area where the shrimp farm is located, caused a breakdown in one of the ponds used for shrimp development and“ a good part of the growing biomass ”overflowed.

Since Tuesday, several independent media published that some people ran towards Cultizaza to take shrimp from a burst tank.

A neighbor from Tunas de Zaza told the independent media 14 and a half, that “many people came and took shrimp even in their pockets.”

Furthermore, according to a worker who requested anonymity to the site, “although Cultizaza tried to recover the maximum of product, between 15 and 20 tons may have been lost.”

This December 8, the province newspaper offered its version.

The journalist who signs the note, Xiomara Alsina, shared the “official” note on the subject with this comment. “The true story of the unexpected escape of shrimp in Cultizaza”.

The director of the Sancti Spíritus Shrimp Cultivation Base Business Unit, Luis Orlando Rodríguez, declared to Escambray that when the incident occurred, “the workers of your entity immediately went to the place and collaborated in the collection of the animals.”

He stated that “the damage was minimal, as they were about to be harvested.”

Regarding the event, he said that it took place in “in Farm 2 of the shrimp farm, which is destined to fatten the crustacean.”

The director of Cultizaza explains that “since the rain that caused the softening of the ground on one of the upper edges of the dike stopped, the largest possible number of animals weighing about 11 grams was collected.”

“It was possible to recover around a ton and a half without any difficulty “he added.

Likewise, the manager assured the media that “the workers contributed to the collection of the species and remained in the pond until the end of the unexpected harvest.”

Last November, the media reported on how the health crisis affected shrimp farming in Sancti Spíritus, “one of the most significant exportable items in the province.”

In the same way, they pointed out that “for several days the sale of farmed shrimp began in the network of stores of the Cimex chain” in the territory.

In this case they referred to whole shrimp, “That was offered in 800 gram and 2 kilogram formats, in Zone + in Sancti Spíritus, and that it had been extended to Cabaiguán, Taguasco and also to other provinces such as Ciego de Ávila, Cienfuegos and Villa Clara ”.

Although it is rarely seen in the entities of Espirituan and in Cuban pesos, the Sancti Spíritus Industrial Fishing Company (EPISAN) established the following retail prices for this product:

PRAWNS

Whole Marine Shrimp Kg 132.00

Cultured Whole Shrimp Kg 231.00

Peeled Shrimp Kg 264.00

Shrimp Tail Kg 237.00