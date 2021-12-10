Smartphone: what is the little hole at the bottom of the phone for? | Video | Android | iPhone | Technology

Did you know? If you have a smartphone, you may have noticed that at the bottom there is a little hole which, at first glance, does not seem to matter much. However, it is one of the most useful parts of your smartphone, so you must be careful not to get dirty and clogged. For what reason? Here we are going to explain.

In general, the bottom of a cell phone has a charging port (Type C or MicroUSB), a 3.5 mm jack port for traditional headphones, the speakers of the equipment and that tiny hole that usually goes unnoticed by most people. some even mistake it for the SIM / MicroSD tray.

According to Topes de Gama, a portal specialized in technology, the importance of this small hole is enormous for smartphone users, since it’s about the microphone (generally omnidirectional) that allows you to send voice notes on WhatsApp, call a person, record an audio, among other actions.

If by chance (or out of curiosity) you try to insert a needle or pin into the microphone of your phone, you should not worry about damaging it, since cell phone manufacturers have designed it in such a way that it is unlikely that a user will screw it up. that way

“It is a small module built into the surface of the motherboard. The channel through which the sound is transported from the frame to the microphone module is designed so that a needle does not fit ”, argue the experts at Andro4all.

It is worth noting that, in the upper part of your smartphone, there may be a similar hole. That is not a microphone, but a small speaker that is used when you make a call or when you bring the phone to your ear and thus listen to an audio from WhatsApp.

