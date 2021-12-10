Some of the best-selling headphones on Amazon during Black Friday are still 50% off

JBL LIVE 300 wireless headphones. Photo: Amazon.com

That JBL is one of the leading tech brands, with items ranging from sound bars to headphones, is no secret. So it should come as no surprise that the brand’s best-seller, the Live 300 Premium wireless earbuds, was one of the best-selling items overall on Amazon during Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday weekend.

During the global sale event, the already inexpensive headphones were discounted by $ 70 and are still on sale today for a price: $ 75.

With a 50% discount And currently available in four colors, the JBL Live 300 Premium wireless headphones are inexpensive and well-designed.

Despite their size, they offer the brand’s signature powerful sound and allow you to play content for up to six hours on a single charge. When you need to recharge the battery, just plug them into a wireless charging case and you’ll get up to an additional 14 hours. In fact, with just 10 minutes of recharging, you get one more hour of playback.

According to Amazon, these $ 75 headphones were one of the best sellers on Black Friday. Photo: amazon.com

Characteristics for which they stand out

However, one of its most impressive features is its Ambient Aware and TalkThru technologies. The first allows you to instantly go from total immersion in the music to focusing on the ambient sound. The second allows you to talk with friends without removing your headphones, thanks to which you can listen to everything they are saying. To activate these features, you just have to slide your finger on the headphones.

Finally, these headphones have hands-free functionality and touch controls, allowing you to control them without having to remove the phone or remove them from your ears.

They’re also sweat and water resistant, completely wireless, feature quick pairing technology, and are compatible with voice assistants.

Over 5000 buyers can’t stop praising these powerful and affordable headphones, with one user referring to them as “better than the rest.”

“JBL has hit her with these [auriculares]”Writes a user who gave it a five-star rating. “The bass is strong, clean, with a little boom, but no distortion. The bass doesn’t cover the mids or the highs, and the mids are crisp and clear. “

The same user even adds that, with these headphones, “you can hear all those subtle details that I did not even know existed”.

