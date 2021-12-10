Southwest will resume daily Fort Lauderdale-Havana route

The reactivation of flights between the United States and Cuba continues to leave good news, due to the increase in connections and the reactivation of daily routes between the two territories, to the satisfaction of Cubans residing in that nation. The latest news is that the Tampa-based airline Southwest will soon reactivate its daily route between Fort Lauderdale in Havana.

Specialized reports on tourism on the island announced this week that Southwest Airlines will offer as part of its growth program and expansion of connections, new routes or the reactivation of others, such as flights from Fort Lauderdale and Havana Airport. . So far this route is only covered by another North American airline, Jet Blue.

According to this information, Southwest would once again offer a daily flight between Fort Lauderdale and Havana from next February 17. It would then, as we anticipated, the second company to offer flights from that city to the north of Miami to the Cuban capital. This route will complement the daily flights from Tampa to Havana that were reactivated on December 5.

The company is focused on reinforcing these trips to Cuba for next summer, with more increases if the health situation continues to allow it. Southwest expects a profitable last quarter of the year, with capacity growth of 2% by 2022 as demand for flights increases, counting on highly sought after flights from Cuba.

SOUTHWEST AERIAL PRECISIONS

The first precision of said company on its website is that the new entry requirements to the United States can cause long queues at airports in that country, so it calls for patience to adapt to these new changes.

As it is known since last December 6, those who travel to any North American city must show a negative test in the 24 hours before the flights. The company explains that they are on the lookout for changing travel restrictions from the Joe Biden government.

They add that each state or country can request different types of documentation, tests and verification of the results of the tests. They explain that in addition, since November it is mandatory, from any country they enter, to show a contact address once they arrive.

Regarding flight cancellations, they point out that they are the only airline in the industry that does not charge fees for changing or canceling flights. You can find more information about travel funds on their website: southwest.com.