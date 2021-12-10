Spain wants to become the benchmark for floating wind energy in Europe | Climate and Environment

Spain is one of the world leaders in onshore wind energy. In fact, this year wind has become the main source of electricity generation in the country above nuclear energy. But the country has never gotten on the offshore wind train mainly due to a physical issue: Spanish territorial waters are very deep and this technology requires a fixed foundation, something that is impossible from a depth of 50 meters. . But floating wind power, which does not have these requirements, is making its way and the Government aspires to become the European benchmark for this technology.

The Council of Ministers approved this Friday the roadmap for the “development of offshore wind and marine energy in Spain”. This strategy, developed by the Ministry for Ecological Transition, pays special attention to floating technology. The Executive aims for the country to have between 1 and 3 gigawatts (GW) of this renewable by 2030, which would mean that in the best of scenarios, 40% of all installed power in the EU at the end of this decade would be in Spain, according to the plans of the European institutions.

The roadmap designed by Transición Ecológica foresees that at least 200 million euros of public funds will be allocated until 2023 for the development of prototypes and tests. According to the information provided by the ministry, of the 27 “floating solutions for wind turbines” that are now underway around the world, “seven are Spanish”. The funds for the promotion of Spanish research would also come from the European recovery plan.

The department of Vice President Teresa Ribera has emphasized that the plan approved this Friday in the Council of Ministers “guarantees the orderly deployment of the facilities in territorial waters, so that it is respectful with the environment, compatible with other uses and activities and take advantage of it to improve knowledge of the marine environment ”.

The great deployment of renewables that is being experienced in Spain is sometimes running into local opposition due to the impacts on the landscape or the environment. Although there is no project approved yet in Spain for offshore wind power at the moment and mostly it is mere declarations of intentions of companies, it is also happening with this technology, which worries the tourism sector due to its possible visual impact on the coast . In June, the Government decided to apply a kind of moratorium and since then has not accepted “new requests for administrative authorization and area reservation in the territorial sea” for this type of project. This reserve is the essential preliminary step so that the processing of offshore wind projects can begin as established in the royal decree of 2007 that regulates this technology.

The veto imposed in June will be lifted when, in addition to the roadmap put forward by the Council of Ministers this Friday, the plans for the management of the maritime space of the five existing Spanish marine demarcations are approved, which are currently in the phase of public information. These plans establish the activities that can be carried out in Spanish territorial waters and also establish limitations. The ministry insisted this Friday that the objective being pursued is “to deploy in an orderly manner the facilities, wind power in particular, with a clear and predictable regulation.”

In addition to wind energy, the roadmap also includes the promotion of other renewable technologies linked to the sea. And it foresees that between now and 2030, up to 60 megawatts (MW) of other energies still in the pre-commercial phase will be installed, such as those that take advantage of the force of waves and tides.

