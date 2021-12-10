Steering ops at Sescam

Regina Leal, director-manager of Sescam.

The Castilla-La Mancha Health Service (Sescam) has published in the Official Gazette of the region the call to fill four management positions associated with the Integrated Managements of Cuenca, Ciudad Real and Guadalajara by competition-opposition.

Specifically, the positions called correspond to the Medical address of the Integrated Attention Management of Cuenca, the Medical Subdirectorate of the Management of Attention of Ciudad Real and the Subdirectorate for Medical and Subdirectorate for Nursing of the Management of Guadalajara.

It is a call for free designation open to all permanent statutory personnel of any of the Health Institutions of the National Health System that meet the requested requirements, as well as those who meet the specific requirements for each of the positions. The deadline for sending the documentation will end on next December 24th.

The incorporation to the jobs will take place when the permits or vacations end, also considering the destinations of a voluntary nature, so they will not generate the right to compensation. The summoned positions may be declared void when there are no suitable applicants for the performance of any of them.

Requirements to apply for places in Sescam

Along with the specific requirements for each of the four management positions of Sescam, applicants must prove the academic qualification and the appointment as permanent statutory staff or career official and certification accrediting the administrative situation on the day of publication of the call .

For the post of Medical Director of the Cuenca Management Applicants must prove that they have the degree of Bachelor of Medicine or Surgery or Degree in Medicine and belonging to the A1 subgroup.

Regarding the position to cover the Medical Subdirectorate of the Management of Ciudad Real, the call requests to hold a Bachelor or Degree in Medicine, as well as belonging to the A1 subgroup.

Finally, the Integrated Attention Management of Guadalajara keeps open the positions of Medical Deputy Director, for which the official degree in Medicine, belonging to the A1 subgroup and the target complement level are requested; and the position of Deputy Director of Nursing, for which it is requested to hold the Sanitary Diploma degree and belong to subgroup A2.

It should be noted that, if deemed appropriate, applicants may be summoned to hold personal interviews on the professional curriculum and skills for the performance of the job.