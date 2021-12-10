In the Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers, Stephen Curry came closer to surpassing Ray Allen and setting the all-time 3-point record. How many are you missing? We will tell you.

The atmosphere at Chase Center was one of excitement, tension, and uncertainty. It could be a historic night for Stephen Curry that he would never forget because the most important triple record in the history of the NBA it could be his, but …

From the first shot Curry tried a triple. He had no luck, he missed a couple of the house specialty until he got in tune. Golden state warriors He faced the Portland Trail Blazers and Stephen moved even closer to Ray Allen’s historic 3-point record.

Klay Thompson was saved! If Stephen Curry scored 15 or 16 3-pointers in Warriors vs. The Blazers took an incredible record from their partner at Golden State. This did not happen, but Steph is getting closer and closer to being able to the top 3-point scorer in NBA history.

The three-point shots started to fall and Allen began to worry. Curry got into rhythm during the second half of the game against the Portland Trail Blazers and in front of the watchful eye of Damian Lillard, was inactive in the game, he dispatched with 6 triples to register 22 units in total.

Stephen Curry’s 3s Missing from Ray Allen’s Historic Record

With 2,973 3-pointers made, Ray Allen is the most 3-pointer in NBA history, but not for long. Stephen Curry reached 2,964 effective 3-point shots and was 10 triples from beating the former player and achieving the historic record. The next Golden State Warriors game will be against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, December 11 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The date with the story for Steph?