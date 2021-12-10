Sylvia Pasquel confronts José Eduardo Derbez in the middle of the program and leaves him silent

The actress Sylvia Pasquel is characterized by being a frank woman and by saying things bluntly, and someone who could prove it was the youngest of the Derbez, José Eduardo, who had to face her claim for a favor that she asked him and that ignored.

Sylvia Pasquel visited the program “Members to the Air”, in which José Eduardo shares a painting with Jorge “El Burro” Van Rankin, Raúl Araiza, Paul Stanley and Yordi Rosado, among the various songs they played was Silvia Pinal, whom defined as the last great diva of national cinema, at that time the actress commented that the entertainment press created a recognition to be given to artists with a great career, a medal with her mother’s name.

“All the press just paid a tribute to him, I asked you for a video that you never sent me, and then in his podcast he talks badly about me,” “Sylvia Pasquel told José Eduardo.

Given these words, José Eduardo had no way of defending himself, without counting on the shoves and insults that his fellow program members applied to him in reprimand.

“Where, where? That was Yordi,” Derbez defended himself.

Sylvia went on to explain that for that tribute she managed to put together 150 videos where friends and colleagues dedicated some nice words to Silvia Pinal and once again put her finger on the wound with José Eduardo.

“Except for José Eduardo, even his father (Eugenio Derbez) sent me a few words, he is humble,” said Pasquel.

“Sylvia, I’m leaving … I would have to check the whats,” the driver again defended himself, when Paul Stanley asked him to respond to Pasquel’s accusation.