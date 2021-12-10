Tenderness! Puss in Boots is real and lives in New York

The movie ‘Shrek 2’ introduced us to one of his most tender characters ‘The cat with boots’, because this cute kitten has a double in real life , because the pisco cat it has the same huge eyes.

Pisco lives in New York and his resemblance to the tender character is due, in large part, to his race: a golden british shorthair or, in other words, “a little ball of fire” as he calls himself.

What breed was Puss in Boots?

The Puss in Boots breed of the Shrek saga movies is the european common cat, orange tabby, its body is lightly striped, with a pale muzzle and belly and a more markedly striped tail.

The breed was called Orange tabby, became so popular that became a common breed and apart is the most ancient race, as was domesticated in ancient Mesopotamia from the African wild cat and then it was adopted by Europe, surely imported by the Phoenician navigators and merchants.

Famous on social media

The Pisco kitten has more than 600 thousand followers on InstagramHe is very active in the social network and it is seen that he loves the attention, because he is seen in different photo sessions.

Equally gained popularity on Tiktok and before joining these social networks it was a famous youtuber but chose to give up sharing fame with his hairiest video partner, called Mojito la Miau. But its popularity is due to its undeniable resemblance to Puss in Boots.