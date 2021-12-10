Tesla’s Elon Musk says he’s “thinking” about quitting his jobs

Musk criticizes Biden project that funds electric vehicles 2:02

(Reuters) – Tesla CEO Elon Musk is “thinking” about quitting his jobs and becoming an influencer, the world’s richest man tweeted on Thursday.

“I’m thinking of quitting my jobs and becoming a full-time influencer,” Musk said at the Tweet, without giving more details.

It was not immediately clear if Musk, a prolific user of the social media platform, was serious about dropping his duties.

Musk, who is also the founder and CEO of rocket company SpaceX, and leads brain chip startup Neuralink and infrastructure firm The Boring Company, said during a conference call in January that he hopes to be the CEO of Tesla for “several years”.

“It would be nice to have a little more free time on my hands instead of working day and night, from the moment I wake up until I go to bed 7 days a week. It’s quite intense.”

Last month, he asked his Twitter followers whether he should sell 10% of his stake in the electric car maker, to which most agreed. Since then, he has sold shares worth nearly $ 12 billion.