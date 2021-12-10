The 15 classified to the eighth of the Champions League: possible crashes and the chance of a cross between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

One of the duels that could occur in the draw is Lionel Messi’s PSG and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United (Photo: Getty)

Next Monday the footballing planet will be paralyzed. Is that in the Old continent The draw will be carried out to define the crosses of the Champions League round of 16 and the expectation increases day by day.

Almost all the classified teams: It only remains to define the last member of the exclusive group that will contest the instance of the kill Kill of the most coveted tournament in Europe. The crossing between Villarreal and Atalanta, today suspended by a snowstorm. The same happened to this Thursday, and one of the two will occupy the place of the escort in the Group F.

At Pot 1 (those who consolidated at the top of their groups) will be Manchester City, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Ajax, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Lille and Juventus. And his rivals will come out of the Pot 2, that is to say, PSG, Atlético Madrid, Sporting Lisbon, Inter Milan, Benfica, Salzburg and Chelsea.

Bayern Munich’s overwhelming victory against Barcelona

Yes, the last champion was relegated to guard status after a 3-3 draw against Zenit on the road and the victory of Juventus, which took the lead from him. Worse it was to Barcelona, ​​that after 0-3 against Bayern Munich was eliminated in the group stage and will have to settle for playing the Europa League.

Thus, speculations with a possible crossover between Cristiano Ronaldo Y Lionel messi They grab the attention of the sports world. The nostalgic memory of the times that glory was settled in the past, when one defended the shirt of the Real Madrid and the other the Barcelona, imposes an enthusiasm loaded with talent and admiration.

Benfica beat Dinamo Kiev and entered the Barcelona group as a guard

For now, only three participants managed to advance to the stage of the 16 best with ideal score, since both the Liverpool from Jurgen Klopp As the Ajax from Erik ten hag and the Bayern Munich from Julian Nagelsmann they won all their commitments and had no problem getting their tickets.

The clashes of the round of 16 will be known on Monday (11h00 GMT) in the draw organized by the UEFA at its headquarters Nyon, in Switzerland.

According to the regulations, the crosses cannot be established with two teams that have faced each other in the same bracket in the group stage, nor with two rivals that belong to the same country. That is there will not be a possible Madrid derby between You meringues Y Mattresses.

United’s equality against Young Boys

Otherwise, the process follows a few simple rules. The 16 teams will start from two different drums, according to their route in the group stage: on the one hand, the winners of the keys (called seeds), and on the other, the seconds of each zone.

A team from Pot 1 and another from Pot 2 will be paired to form the first round and so on until the eighth and last match. The heads of series have two advantages: face a theoretically weaker opponent and play the second leg, decisive for qualifying, in their own stadium. The truth will be known on Monday.

The suspension of Villarreal-Atalanta

Salzburg struck: they beat Sevilla, advanced to the round of 16 and sent the Spanish to the Europa League

