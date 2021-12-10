The 4 coaches who could make it to the Los Angeles Lakers if they cut Frank Vogel

Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel is questioned about the team’s level in the 2021-22 NBA season and experts have already raised four candidates to replace him.

One day they lose and the next they win. Irregularity accompanies Los angeles lakers during the season NBA 2021-22 and the rumors did not wait. Every time the team led by LeBron James plays, coach Frank Vogel becomes a trend at some point in the game.

With more opponents than followers, Lakers fans questioned whether Vogel is the ideal coach to lead the 2021-22 version of the team to the title and, despite the fact that the owner of the franchise, Jeanie Buss, has already made a determination on what will do with the coach, the experts raised 4 possible substitutes for Frank.

Terry stotts comes from directing the Portland Trail Blazers for 9 seasons and the experience of directing a star like Damian Lillard It adds 402 victories. He is the first candidate. Miles Simon emerges as the second option to replace Frank Vogel, since he is the coach of the Lakers team in the G-League and knows the locker room perfectly.

If it’s about meeting the players of Los angeles lakers there is no one better than Phil Handy. The current assistant coach of the Californian team did individual work with his managers in the offseason, has a great relationship with LeBron James and the franchise’s basketball players often upload stories on Instagram when they work with Handy.

David Fizdale, one of the candidates to replace Frank Vogel in the Lakers

Despite the fact that in the four seasons he has directed he did not have a winning record in either the Memphis Grizzlies or the New York Knicks, David fizdale He is the fourth candidate raised by the specialized portal Fansided to replace Frank Vogel in the Los Angeles Lakers because he is one of the coaches who best understands modern game systems.