The beautiful actress who would have caused “separation” from Jaime Camil and Luis Miguel, was it because of her?

The famous actor, Jaime Camil became a topic of conversation on social networks after giving an interview to the popular youtuber, The Golden Scorpion, with whom he spoke about his past romances and some controversies that have accompanied him during his career.

As you know, actor and comedian He gained much of his popularity after establishing himself as a soap opera heartthrob as he collaborated in productions such as “The most beautiful ugly woman”, “How poor are so rich” and “I am Eva for her.”

A few years ago, the 48-year-old famous made the decision to move to the city of Los Angeles, California, United States, where he has stood out as the protagonist of several films that are a real success throughout Mexico and several countries.

The actor spoke about his break with Luis Miguel. Photo: Instagram

Jaime Camil with The Golden Scorpion

A few hours ago, The Golden Scorpion shared the interview he conducted with Jaime Camil; both made an enviable trip on an expensive yacht while the actor answered all the questions that the youtuber made him.

The most tense moment of the interview was when the youtuber asked the actor the true reason for his estrangement from Luis Miguel since there has been a lot of speculation in the different spaces of the show.

El Escorpión Dorado told Jaime Camil that it was true that he distanced himself from “El Sol de México” because he “lowered” Sofía Vergara with whom he had a romantic relationship.

Without keeping anything, the actor assured that it was not like that because he maintained a friendship with Luis Miguel for several years, but then everything changed when they began to take different directions. He jokingly said that “El Sol de México” had taken down all of his “girlfriends”.

Who is Sofía Vergara?

Sofia Vergara She is a renowned 49-year-old actress born in Colombia; He achieved much of his fame thanks to his unquestionable talent for acting and has collaborated in productions such as “The Three Stooges” and “The Smurfs.”

He began his career in the entertainment world starring in some telenovelas produced by Televisa; worked in plots like “Acapulco, body and soul” and “Fire in the blood”.

