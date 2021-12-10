The best mobiles for children: simple, practical and safe

These mobiles can be a good first contact with technology for the little ones in the house. Find out what they are and their characteristics.

Children come into contact with technology from a very young age. We know very well that this can be dangerous, so educating them from a young age is a good idea. So that they have a simple and safe first contact with technology, we recommend the best mobiles for children in this guide.

With them they can only do the essential, listen to music, the radio and make calls if necessary. The little ones will take their first steps properly and you will be calm when they are using the terminal. Plus, they’re also very affordable, so your first technology investment won’t have to be large.

Best mobiles for kids

The best mobiles for children allow you to perform the most basic and necessary functions, mainly calling by phone. In addition, they have big batteries so that the little ones do not have to remember every so often to charge the device. In this selection of mobiles we also find other very useful tools, such as the SOS button for emergencies.

Simple, practical and safe, these mobiles they have everything children need to start using technology. We tell you its main characteristics.

Alcatel 2019G

This Alcatel phone is lightweight and compact, so it is a very comfortable model for the little ones. They will be able to carry it comfortably in any pocket or bag without its weight or size being an impediment. It is a very simple phone, with a one 2.4 inch screen and QVGA resolution (320 x 240 pixels) in which the content can be seen well

On the keyboard we find the most important keys: the numeric keys, the buttons to accept and reject calls, and another for OK. In addition, on the wheel around the latter there are buttons that allow you to scroll through the different menus. It should be noted that this mobile has basic functions beyond calling by phone, such as flashlight, Bluetooth, voice recorder and FM radio.

Finally, it is also important that the phone has a good battery So that it can last for days without going through the charger, and this Alcatel 2019G complies with a good note in this regard. In addition, it has a SOS button on the back to press it in an emergency situation.

Know more: Alcatel 2019G

Alcatel 1066D

Another good choice on the market is the Alcatel 1066D, which also has a compact and simple design to make it very comfortable. This terminal mounts a 1.8 inch TFT screen With QQVGA resolution, enough for children to see the content. In addition, it is a good choice for the youngest due to its easy use.

This Alcatel 1066D has an internal memory that can be expand up to 16GB with microSD card. Thus, children can store more music, photos and videos. By the way, this mobile also has rear photo camera. Of course, it is used to make a phone call and thus communicate at any time. There is no lack of flashlight, FM radio, alarm or calendar.

It also incorporates a 400 mAh battery that it will charge in a short time, and that it offers a more than correct autonomy. In short, a very complete mobile for children that can be yours for little money.

Know more: Alcatel 1066D

Panasonic KX-TU110EXB

Among the best mobiles for children is also the Panasonic KX-TU110EXB, which has everything you need at that age. First of all, the light and practical design, weighing in at just 81 grams. In addition, it should be noted that it has a robust design, always positive if the one who uses it is going to be a child.

Your screen is technology TFT and has a size of 1.77 inches, with large icons to make them look good. Great are the keys too, which are also backlit for better viewing. Thus, the little ones can call their parents without any problem, even in low light.

By the way, this Panasonic KX-TU110EXB integrates a SOS button for emergencies In the back. With a single press, the phone contacts trusted phone numbers. It is also striking that it is a mobile Dual sim, with connectivity Bluetooth, which equips a battery that lasts up to 225 hours in standby time.

Know more: Panasonic KX-TU110EXB

Nokia 105

Another Nokia device that is not bad would be this phone, very complete for children. The best thing about its design is that it is very resistant, with a anti-scratch color and durable casing before falls and blows. Also, the phone has a 1.77 inch screen in which the content is perfectly visible.

We also like the Nokia 105 for its long battery life, which is capable of hold up to 18 hours of conversation. It also has a lot of memory, allowing the storage of 2,000 contacts and up to 500 SMS. As an outstanding detail, this Nokia mobile also has games, so that the little ones can also use it for entertainment.

Beyond that, the Nokia 105 has the functions that we have already seen in previous terminals, such as the flashlight, the FM radio and the slot Dual sim. By the way, it also has 3.5 mm jack so you can connect your headphones.

Know more: Nokia 105

Hammer 4

If what you are looking for is a rugged phone, this Hammer 4 it is an excellent option. It’s about a robust mobile, with a casing that will hardly suffer from drops and bumps. Has IP68 certification, so it is also resistant to water and dust. Its screen also shines with its own light, as it grows to 2.8 inches, thus being one of the largest of this selection.

The Hammer 4 has everything you need for mobiles in its range, as it is perfectly suitable for making phone calls. What’s more, you can do it from two different numbers, as it is a mobile Dual sim. Also has 2 MP camera to take pictures.

Among its most valuable features is also the battery, with a large capacity of 2,000 mAh. In this way, you can use it for days without going through the charger.

Know more: Hammer 4

Nokia 6310

The design of the Nokia 6310 It is the most beautiful of all the mobiles in this guide. That bottle green color, with the gold details, gives it a very elegant look. In addition, it maintains that light and practical design ideal for the little ones. It also has a large LCD screen, 2.8 inch specific. It is a curved panel in which the information can be seen very well.

On the other hand, the Nokia 6310 is also very easy to use, with large buttons and zoom menus to make navigating all its functions easier. In addition to being Dual sim, this mobile is a good purchase for having FM radio and games like the popular Snake.

The experience is completed with a 1,150 mAh battery that promises weeks of autonomy with occasional use. If you want to use it to talk, it can reach 19 hours of use by having a conversation. In general, a very complete option that is especially liked for its beautiful design.

Know more: Nokia 6310

