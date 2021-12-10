The best TicWatch watch with an unbeatable offer on Amazon

One of the first things that attracts the attention of this model is its screen, which, being circular in shape, allows it to have a fairly traditional appearance: its dimensions are of 1.4 inch and it has a double layer to have an excellent resistance. With a resolution of 326 dpi -which ensures excellent image quality-, its brightness is powerful enough to view absolutely everything even when it is sunny on the street. It is clear that in this section you will not have any problem … and you can change the appearance of this element because it has a large number of available designs!

The discount that you will find in the store allows save 17% of the price that this accessory usually has, which means that you save 49.80 euros. This is quite a considerable figure and it makes it very clear that the purchase of this device is highly recommended. We leave you the link that you have to use to not miss this occasion and, in addition, where you will not have to add anything to the shipping costs … so the final price is only € 250.19.

The operating system that is inside this TicWatch Pro 3 is Wear OS. This is the Google development for this type of wearable accessories, and among its virtues you will find the possibility to install a good number of applications for personalize to the maximum of the device. The operation of the software is quite good, since among other things this is a model that has a fairly powerful Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor and, in addition, its RAM is 1 GB. Therefore, you have enough muscle to handle everything.

More options of this watch

Despite having a fairly elegant design, this is a model with which you can know your physical condition quite accurately. The reason is that it has a good number of sensors Among which there is an accelerometer and the one that detects the heart rate. In this way, you will be able to know the steps you take during the day and even the quality of your sleep. In addition, this model does not lack protection against water IP68, which will allow you to wear it when it is raining without worrying about anything and even if you bathe in the pool. Therefore, it will always meet all the expectations you have.

Finally, it is quite important to mention that you have a section on autonomy, there is good news since, thanks to the inclusion of a 577 mAh battery and an improved mode to save energy, you can reach up to three days of regular use. This places the smart watch that we are talking about among the best on the market that allow you to install applications. In addition, it is also important that you keep in mind that you can synchronize this accessory via Bluetooth with both phones Android like those that use the operating system ios.