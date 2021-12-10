The “bitcoin” of digital games will deliver USD 25,000 to the winner of an event in Argentina

Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is known as the “Bitcoin” of non-fungible token (NFT) games, play to earn. It is a game with a certain resemblance to Pokemon, which allows players to win cryptocurrencies that can then be exchanged for real money such as pesos, dollars and euros, among other currencies.

An NFT is a type of digital cryptoasset that is based on a smart contract. These NFTs represent something unique, be it a photo, a video, a sound, and so on. And thanks to the smart contract, it is possible to know mainly if it is original, and, secondly, to whom it really belongs, in this way, they cannot be stolen or falsified in any way.

Players, by achieving victories with their axies (game characters), win a cryptocurrency called SLP, which can then be exchanged for fiat money such as pesos or dollars..

In turn, Axie Infinity has another cryptocurrency called AXS, which has different uses within the game. The latter is the most relevant for investors, and is currently one of the 30 largest cryptocurrencies in the world. Its total market value exceeds $ 6 billion, which a few months ago positioned Axie Infinity as the fifth largest video game company on the planet, ahead of companies like Ubisoft.

Juan Galatto, a member of Arvum Venture, told Infobae: “We are a Gaming institution that was born with the NFT Gaming and Play To Earn boom, combining the world of video games with that of cryptocurrencies. The company won the official license to host the first Axie Infinity tournament in Argentina and they directly won the incredible 500 AXS prize ”.

Arvum executes a partnership with Localstrike and Temporada de Juegos; and that is why the first edition of the 2 official Axie Infinity tournaments will take place at Argentina Game Show 2021 this month in Costa Salguero.

This weekend the elimination rounds of Axie infinity Argentina 2021 will take place within the AGS21 stage. Each day will have 64 players who will compete for their presence in the Grand Final that will take place on Sunday, December 12 on the stage of Argentina Game Show. The detail of the competition will be given on the official arvugaming page.

250 AXS prizes will be awarded in the AGS tournament (each AXS costs more than 100 dollars) and during 2022 the second official Axie Infinity tournament will be held in person at Luna Park, where the winner will be awarded another 250 AXS.

The NFT-based online video game Axie Infinity developed by the Vietnamese studio Sky Mavis, which uses the Ethereum-based cryptocurrency AXS (Axie Infinity Shards) and SLP (Smooth Love Potion). It is currently the most expensive NFT collection with over $ 42 million in sales as of June 2021. There are currently 128 qualifiers to compete for prizes on AXS.

Facundo Salto, CEO of Criptofolio, told Infobae: “These types of events can revolutionize the level of adoption of blockchains, cryptocurrencies, and non-fungible tokens in the country. Axie Infinity is the largest and most important NFT game today, and celebrating something like this for the first time at a physical event is an unprecedented event. There are thousands of Argentines who, thanks to this type of video game, can receive an income. And not only make money while having fun, but it is also a dollarized income. “,

In addition, he maintained: “Playing Axie Infinity may require an investment of about $ 500, although that is the minimum, and there is no maximum. Or you can start for free, if someone else buys the axies and allows the player to use them, and then spreads the winnings. “

The AXS token has risen more than 4,000 percent so far this year, going from $ 0.54 in early January to the current $ 166 per unit. However, these last two months it has undergone a small correction, falling to the current $ 102 per unit. That growth meant an abysmal rise in the total value of AXS, going from worth 30 million dollars in January, to more than 9 billion in August. While the decline greatly affected its market value, it continues to post a huge rise since the beginning of this year, as its total value is currently more than $ 6 billion.

Renzo Centeno de Rutte, Partner at Golden Capital FX, told Infobae: “For Argentines, cryptocurrencies are more than the fashionable investment; they are an alternative to your local currency. Hyperinflation, the level of external debt and devaluations are factors that have hit the Argentine peso at the beginning of the year. If we add to that that with these cryptocurrencies they can obtain a return playing a video game, it is more than attractive. However, we must not lose sight of the risks of investing in this type of currency due to volatility and government regulation ”.

