“The character must put it in the completions”

The player went straight to the locker room after leaving the Europa League exchange and hours later Diego himself justified the fact

The Seville press pointed out the Mexican footballer, Diego Lainez, for his attitude after leaving the game between Celtic and Real Betis, for the last date of the group stage of the Europa League.

After the 3-2 defeat at Celtic Park, the ‘Diario de Sevilla’ wrote on its official website, “from the enjoyment in Europe of Joaquín to the genius of Diego Lainez”, criticizing the attitude of the latter, although he also stressed that Diego was one of the Betis players who tried the most against the Scottish team.

Diego Lainez walks to the locker room after leaving the Europa League exchange ESPN

“The young Mexican attacker left angry after Pellegrini replaced him after the hour of the game. He was trying and did not even hide despite the kicks he received, but that character that he showed when he left the field should put him in the finishes, that point that must be improved if he wants to have more minutes, “he added.

For its part, Lainez clarified that he immediately went to the dressing room after leaving change because he wanted to bathe due to the intense cold in Scotland and for no other reason in particular.

“I got into the showers to bathe because of the cold and came back in 5 minutes to continue watching my team’s game,” Lainez said in a tweet he responded to ESPN Digital.