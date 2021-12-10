The consolation prize for LeBron James after the tough loss of the Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James earned a consolation award by posting a triple-double in the tough loss to Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies in the 2021-22 NBA season.

It is proven! Los angeles lakers they do not stop suffering in the season NBA 2021-22 and after achieving a resounding victory against the Boston Celtics, they clearly lost against the Memphis Grizzlies at the close of the day on Thursday, December 9. But nevertheless, Lebron James had a consolation prize.

The Lakers fell by 95 to 108 points and for the fourth time in the 2021-22 season they have a .500 mark (same number of wins and losses). Except for LeBron, other players find it difficult to find consistency and that shows it the select group that James joined.

At 36 years old, he is about to turn 37 on December 30, LeBron James shows that he is still in force and after achieving numbers that not even Michael Jordan could perform at that age, ‘The king’ was dispatched again with a triple-double in the NBA.

The last quarter was fatal. The Los Angeles Lakers barely scored 17 points and the 20 units, 10 rebounds and 11 assists recorded by LeBron they only served to obtain a consolation prize that knows little after the overwhelming defeat of the Californian team.

LeBron James and the 4 players who have at least 100 triple-doubles in the NBA

With the triple-double that LeBron James scored in the Lakers’ loss to Memphis Grizzlies reached 100 in the NBA of this type of record and joined Russell Westbrook, Oscar Robertson, Earvin Magic Johnson and Jason Kidd as the only 5 players in history who have at least 100 triple-doubles.