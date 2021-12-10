The countries with the highest perception of corruption in Latin America

What place does Mexico occupy in corruption at a global level? 12:45

(CNN Spanish) – 18 years ago the General Assembly of the The United Nations designated December 9 as the International Day Against Corruption in order to “create awareness” of this complex social, political and economic phenomenon that particularly affects most of the countries in Latin America.

The last Transparency International report that evaluates the problem in everything the world reveals that the region is stagnant and shows practically no progress in its fight against corruption.

The non-governmental organization establishes a ranking of 180 countries, in which 0 points correspond to those in which there is total perception of corruption and 100 to those where it is considered not to exist. Venezuela is where this perception is the highest in Latin America with only 15 points and in position 176 of the entire list. They follow him Haiti with a score of 18, Nicaragua with 22 and then Honduras, with 24 points.

At the other end, Uruguay is where corruption is least perceived in the region Y with 71 points it ranks 21st internationally. Then they come chili (67 points), Costa Rica (57) and Cuba (47). They are the only four countries in Latin America that they exceed the average score of 43 across America.

The study is based on the Corruption Perception Index (CPI), prepared from the evaluations that various Experts from the private sector assess the level of corruption in the public life of a country, especially in the economy, politics and administration.

Link between corruption and covid-19

According to Transparency International, the region faces a significant challenge in ensuring that funds and programs to tackle COVID-19 are not lost due to corruption.

“If these aid are not distributed properly, there is a risk that social unrest will increase, the flames of harmful populism will fan and poverty and inequality will grow even more,” reads the report published last January.

An example of this happens in Venezuela, where the pandemic has led the health system to the limit. Some doctors and nurses reported acts of corruption to Transparency International. Such is the case of José, a doctor who was on the front line treating covid-19 patients in a hospital in Venezuela. When trying to present his resignation due to the conditions in which he worked, José said that he was threatened by agents of the Special Action Forces (FAES), according to the document.

Transparency Venezuela testified before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) on the lack of personal protective equipment, and other supplies, as well as on the deterioration of the facilities. According to the organization United Doctors of Venezuela, more than 800 health workers have died since June 2020 from the pandemic. The figure represents more than 15% of the total deaths from covid-19 reported by the authorities in Venezuela, which exceed 5,200.

CNN contacted the Venezuelan Ministry of Health to find out its response to the statements made by Transparency Venezuela and is still waiting for a response from the state body.

In Honduras, the impact of the arrival of covid-19 was also marked by the complaints of corruption, where was officials that They took advantage of the health crisis.

According to Transparency International, the state agency responsible for emergency purchasing did not act transparently. ORAn investigation carried out by the Association for a More Just Society (ASJ) revealed that the government paidor more than 7 mobile hospitals that have not yet been delivered. “These failures created the largest covid-19 tragedy in the country,” said Carlos Hernández, executive director of ASJ, according to the non-governmental organization..

After the complaints, the Honduran authorities opened an investigation to investigate the purchase that the government made for almost US $ 48 million from the company Elmed Medical Systems, Inc, which operated as HospitalesMoviles.com. Last April, the former executive director and the former administrator of the government procurement office, Marco Bográn and Alex Moraes, respectively, were detained in preventive custody on charges of the crimes of fraud and violation of the duties of officials, the Honduran Public Ministry reported to through a statement.

Investment in healthcare

According to the Transparency International study, countries with a good performance in the ranking invest more in health and are better able to offer universal health coverage to their population. In addition, it points out that “they are less likely to violate democratic norms or the rule of law in their response to the crisis.”

Such is the case of Chile, one of the countries with the lowest rate of perception of corruption in Latin America, which implemented a calendar that it followed to the letter and placed it at the head of the vaccination within the region.