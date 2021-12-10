The Dominican “truck” and its only destination: deportation to Haiti

Santo Domingo, RD.

A Haitian sprints up the stairs of a spare parts store in Santo Domingo, trying to escape the immigration agents who are after him and who, finally, detain him in a dark warehouse.

“Please don’t … I came to work. My wife is pregnant!”, he cries out in tears while being handcuffed, but it’s useless. He is already in the “truck”, his transport to deportation.

It is a yellow school-type bus, identified with the name of the General Directorate of Migration (DGM). Dark and hot with bars on the windows It fills with anguish and fear as the hours go by.

On this bus are almost a hundred undocumented migrants, the vast majority from Haiti – one of the poorest countries in the world – caught in a routine DGM raid in the capital of the Dominican Republic.

So far this year, 31,712 Haitians have been deported by the Dominican Republic, 34% more than in all of 2020 (23,664). Almost 100% of the undocumented foreigners in that country are Haitians.

The operation starts at six in the morning. At the head, in a pick-up truck, is Colonel Gicela Almonte. She is accompanied by Inspector Jersson Paulino and a score of other officials.

“The same blood”

“Check me on that one … Look at that other one,” instructs Almonte, who slaps the roof of the truck with his hands to get the inspectors’ attention. They verify identity cards, as well as visas and the stamps that must be requested each month at the border.

The reactions to the presence of the DGM are different: some remain still and act with indifference to mislead; others drop everything and run. The agents do not hesitate to chase them and, when they are arrested, they ask with a “s’il vous plaît” and a strong Dominican accent that they stretch their arms to immobilize them with a white plastic seal.

“Here they only want to treat Haitians badly”, claims Camy Belizaire, in his 40s, one of the first to fall. “You can’t treat people like that, we have different colors, but the same blood.”

“If there were things there, work … no Haitian would come to set foot here,” he adds. “We help here, okay … In construction and agriculture, we are (the ones) who do everything.”

The government of President Luis Abinader has hardened its immigration policies and promoted the construction of a dividing fence on the border with Haiti, a country with which the Dominican Republic shares the island of Hispaniola and a long relationship seasoned with resentment and mistrust.

Many Dominicans speak of “invasion.” They say that three million Haitians already live in the country, although officially only 500,000 have been counted.

During the operation, some approach the convoy to denounce illegal immigrants. “My neighborhood is that they do not fit,” says a man on a motorcycle.

Not everyone approves of it. “It is an abuse,” says Bianny Alcántara, a shopkeeper who cries when she sees the arrests. “There are many who come to work honestly, who help us.”

“Not without the drink”

08h30: Almonte, by radio, orders to look for migrants in a maternity ward. “Come on, the time of the consultation is over.”

Abinader, who took office in 2020, expanded the scope of the immigration raids to include pregnant women, a measure questioned by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR).

“If you are illegal, I can remove you under the bed “, declared the head of the DGM, Enrique García, in a radio interview.

Paulino demands that the agents sweep the entire perimeter, although they do not enter. They ask a woman for the papers, but she turns out to be a Dominican.

In another hospital they do arrest a Haitian woman, taken to the “truck”.

According to Paulino, the presence of pregnant Haitian women in health centers fell 80% with these actions, This worries NGOs like Mosctha, who organizes gynecological appointments in community clinics and at home.

“I can’t go without the baby … she can’t be alone!”, Espady Wousline says with a trembling voice when she is stopped in the street, while she asks a neighbor on the phone to look for her three-month-old daughter, alone at home with his eight-year-old brother.

Less tense border

Hours go by and the “truck” is bursting with undocumented immigrants. Almonte continues to point out suspects, although without being able to capture them due to lack of capacity on the bus.

In an old resort converted into a place of temporary detention in Haina, a neighbor of Santo Domingo, a “purification” of those captured is carried out. Those who have papers in order, but could not prove it in the operation, are released. Those who do not receive a one-way ticket to Haiti.

Deportation occurs the next day. Camy was taken to the Comendador binational pass, which communicates with the Haitian city of Belladere.

The “truck” makes its way through a dusty avenue in this border town, among passersby, cars crammed with merchandise and even goats. Camy comes down resigned to cross the gate that returns him to his country after two years working in construction, a sector in which the workforce is mainly Haitian, such as agriculture.

While the deportees cross guarded by armed soldiers, other Haitians and Dominicans circulate freely in what they call the “commercial area” of Comendador, where it is not necessary to go through migration.

Trucks enter empty from Haiti to load goods into warehouses in the area. Others, with a Dominican license plate, pass by to sell vegetables and fruits.

Dusty children shine shoes and hand out customs forms in exchange for a few pesos.

In neighboring towns, commerce is vibrant, there are Haitian and Dominican couples, and children cross to go to school.

“I will try to go back”

Camy and the hundreds of deportees that day enter a kind of closed corral for a covid-19 control and receive food. Some, when the guards are distracted, jump the makeshift brass wall and return to Dominican territory through the market area.

It is recurring. Many claim to have been there more than once.

However, returning to Santo Domingo from Comendador is a challenge. There are military checkpoints along the way, although an undocumented person reported that agents offered to take her back for 7,000 pesos ($ 124).

Camy will be staying at Belladere for now. It’s going uphill to collect the $ 500 for the visa. “I’m going to try to go back,” he says. “If I can’t, I’ll stay here.”