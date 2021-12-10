The first level 3 self-driving car can now circulate in Europe

The Drive Pilot is Level 3 autonomous driving and will allow the driver not to have to pay attention to traffic in certain areas

Mercedes has received this Thursday, December 9, the authorization of the German Federal Motor Authority (Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt – KBA) so that from 2022 I can incorporate your system Mercedes drive pilot Level 3 autonomous driving , to travel through certain places on the national highways. This is a huge step for Mercedes, but also for the automotive industry in general, since it is the KBA one of the most prestigious organizations in the world among which regulate the homologation of automobiles, which allows us to infer that in those places where the legislation contemplates it, you can also use this driving mode in which man acts less than in the cases known so far.

The Level 3 is part of a scale of the existing 6 to differentiate the ability of a vehicle to drive itself in traffic. The Level 0 is the total absence of assists the human driver, and the Level 5 is total autonomy for which there is still a long time to go, because it allows the human being to not have any kind of intervention in driving and to be just a passenger.

The Mercedes S-Class will be the first model to incorporate Drive Pilot Level 3 in 2022

Level 3 reached by Mercedes, allows the driver to take their hands off the wheel, but also take their attention away from the operation of the car , to be able to dedicate himself to another task that he can do from the driver’s seatWhether it’s reading news, writing emails, or just watching a video. In the future, the auto companies themselves will offer other types of entertainment such as console games, for example.

However, there are two fundamental limitations. The first is that the driver has to be awake for eventualities that require his attention at the wheel , and the second is that this mode can only be activated up to 60 km / h, for example, for traffic congestion on highways, and in specific places, previously mapped, so that the system drives knowing each fixed object that exists, and its sophisticated Lidar Radars, Sensors, Cameras and Microphones, take care of the moving obstacles for which they are programmed.

It is an advance, yes. It’s as great as it sounds, no.

Traffic jams are the perfect setting for Level 3 autonomous driving. It cannot be activated at more than 60 km / h

Infobae had access to an extensive interview with the expert in autonomous vehicles and sustainable mobility, the Engineer Pedro Orbaiz, Professor of degree subjects in internal combustion engines and mobility technologies at ITBA (Technological Institute of Buenos Aires), in which he explained some important variables to take into account regarding autonomous driving.

“Level 3 trials already exist in various parts of the world, but it is important to understand that those trials are done in areas that are already preloaded. In other words, before enabling the autonomous or driverless driving mode, a “sweep” is made, scanning each characteristic of the route that will be enabled. And even so, for example in the buses that already exist Level 3, there is a driver on board with a kind of joystick, which allows him to intervene. These trips are also at very low speeds, ”he said.

Last August, the Lawyer Marcela Riccillo, expert in Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, also made clear the distinction between autonomous driving levels with a very simple sentence to understand: “At levels 1 and 2, the machine helps the human. In levels 3 and 4 it is the human who helps the machine. At level 5, the car is completely autonomous. “

Although the forecasts gave him an almost certain candidate to be the pioneer in autonomous driving Level 3, Tesla has not yet received authorization for Germany.

On this path to homologate Level 3 Autonomous driving is the company that can probably be considered a pioneer in this technology for a long time, Tesla. Your autonomous driving system Autopilot, is still debated because everyone agrees that has the characteristics of a Level 3, however they themselves rate it as 2.5 because they are not authorized to use it.

The qualification for Mercedes has a greater significance than the one it already received last March on Honda legend equipped with your system “Traffic Jam Pilot” Level 3. This is probably due to the fact that the German homologated car regulator has more influence in getting this homologation extended to several countries in Europe in the coming months.

The Honda Legend with “Traffic Jam Pilot” was the first car in the world to be homologated for Level 3. It was last March, only for Japan

Anyway, the levels are regulated by the SAE (Society of Automotive Engineers). Therefore, the qualification of the Legend in Japan is controlled by the same regulation not to allow it to activate more than 60 km / h, to which the Ministry of Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of Japan, has decided attach a sticker which should be visible on the rear of automobiles, alerting other drivers that the car has autonomous driving.

The system Mercedes Drive Pilot is activated by two sensors attached to the steering wheel, in the natural housing of the thumbs. Once running on its own, the system control speed and distance, and guide the vehicle into its lane. Also has reading traffic signs. Drive Pilot is ready for react to unexpected traffic situations, being able to even make a dodge or avoidance maneuver within the lane autonomously. In addition to the already known sensors, has a microphone, which allows you to distinguish an approaching emergency vehicle with a siren, to make the right decision according to your schedule.

Activation is through two sensors in the area where the thumb frequently rests on the steering wheel

The other part of the effectiveness of the system is in the connectivity. The brain of the Drive Pilot maintains contact with transit networks, and by geolocation, permanently build a “Environment map”, that allows you to anticipate what will come later, even at the climatic level. But when autonomous driving is terminated by any situation, either because of a change of state or because the authorized section for the autonomous system ends, the car will ask the driver to take control driving controls. If after several warnings, this does not happen, vehicle will automatically slow down with flashing lights on to a complete stop, at which point will make an emergency call Y will unlock the doors so you can enter external assistance for the driver.

KEEP READING

Will the return of the 504 in electric mode be possible or is it just a fantasy?

Tesla Cybertruck will have changes that copy ideas of its rivals

Virtual cars or how to conquer the consumer of the future