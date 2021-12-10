The former Pumas who dreams of playing again in Liga MX

The opening of the transfer market brings with it many rumors and some of them have to do with Pumas. In this case, the name of Juan Jose Miguel, a soccer player trained in the university quarry who seems to be the next goal of an important team of the MX League.

It is becoming more and more common for players formed in a team to attract the attention of other clubs, get a transfer and become known there. However, there are not many cases of footballers who come out of a great, try their luck in promotion and then attract the attention of a First Division team.

That’s the story of Juan Jose Miguel, a 24-year-old midfielder who was trained in the quarry of Pumas, but that after not having achieved continuity in the first team, he decided to try his luck in the Expansion League. With steps through Celaya, Venados FC and currently Tlaxcala, the pivot would have attracted the attention of Toluca.

“Juan José Miguel is an option for Toluca. He may arrive to generate internal competition with Claudio Baeza, after the departures of Gallito Vázquez and Antonio Ríos”, published the journalist Brian Sales on his Twitter account, where several fans wondered why he had not had a chance in the first team.

Juanjo’s numbers in the Expansion League

In recent years, Juan Jose Miguel Busto has played a total of 61 games between Celaya, Venados and Tlaxcala and even Pumas Tabasco. Although there are not so many games, he has added several goals and his performances as a recuperator managed to attract the attention of the Choriceros.