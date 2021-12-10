The games where he has made 10 triples

This Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Chef he will have a chance to become the top three-point scorer in NBA history, with a record he has previously achieved.

So close that it can be felt. Stephen Curry is 10 successes away from becoming the top three-point scorer in the history of the National Basketball Association (NBA), surpassing the 2,973 conversions left by the legend Ray allen, and you have a golden opportunity to do so.

This Saturday night, the Golden state warriors will visit Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center, in Pennsylvania, where he will not only face his brother Seth, in a game that will feature the presence of his family, but also the golden books of the league.

From the comfort, we could say that it seems very difficult that in a game Curry can hit 10 triples, enough to make history in the NBA; However, the cold numbers do not lie, and raise the hope that Steph I can get my homework done this weekend.

The games where Curry has made 10 triples in NBA



In fact, the sports statistics site Statmuse is clear about it, since if we talk about players with matches of 10 converted triples, Guess who leads the list? It is correct, the Chef. And it is not that he has done it one time or another, but that he did it 22 times, who has achieved it the most in the competition.

It’s more, Curry is very detached in this issue from the rest of his colleagues in the NBA., because the one that “closest” appears is Klay thompson, who did it only five times, followed by James Harden and Damian Lillard, both with three like the retired JR Smith.