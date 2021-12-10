“The goal is the 2026 World Cup”

The Mexican coach is officially appointed as the new helmsman of the Guatemalan National Team for the next four years

GUATEMALA CITY – Officially, Luis Fernando Tena signed the contract that links him with the Guatemalan National Team and has been presented as the new helmsman of the Bicolor for a process for the next four years with a view to the 2026 World Cup.

“Due to efforts and professionalism we are not going to stay. We can lose or win like any other team or coach. We are very happy and excited to do something important and bring joy to the Guatemalan people. The objective is to qualify for the 2026 World Cup and for this we need to add everyone to meet the goal. The idea is to stay for a long time and we focus all the attention on the 2026 World Cup”Were the first impressions of the Mexican strategist.

For his part, the engineer Gerardo Paiz placeholder image, President of the Executive Committee of Fedefut, also shared his impressions on the hiring of Luis Fernando Tena and requested that he be allowed to work during the process of the Mexican coach.

“If we unite, we will fight to reach the goal of a bigger World Cup. We want Guatemala to begin to say present in the world championships and I know that the quality technicians that we are hiring will help us with the process. We want this project to take us to what the whole country wants. We give it the credibility of four years, of a process. I ask that we respect the teacher’s four-year process. He has an enormous capacity and I ask that they let him work. Do not ask for the head of the technicians in six months, we have to learn to respect the processes and it is the job of this Executive Committee“.

After the statements of both protagonists, the signing of the contract and the official photograph with the shirt of the Guatemalan National Team were given in the company of Salvador Reyes, Tena’s technical assistant.

“I thank the Executive Committee for trusting us in electing us. It is very rewarding and very flattering. I repeat my gratitude for choosing us among so many candidates, the possibility was given and we are happy to be here”Added Luis Fernando Tena.

For now, Luis Fernando Tena He will remain in the country for the next few days and will go to observe some of the first leg matches of the Quarterfinals of the National Football League to start with the rapprochement with Guatemalan soccer players. Next Monday he will fly to Mexico again and as of January 3, he will be back in Guatemala to begin preparation for his first game against Canada scheduled for Saturday, January 22 in the United States.

In this way, Luis Fernando Tena becomes the third Mexican coach to assume the responsibility of the bench in the Guatemalan National Team after the passing of Víctor Manuel Aguado in 2003 and Rafael Loredo during the last semester of the year after the dismissal of Amarini Villatoro. .