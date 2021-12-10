The government will lower the cost of the Las Américas-Samaná highway toll by 20%

Santo Domingo, RD.

In his speech to the country on Thursday night, President Luis Abinader announced that for next year the Northeast Highway, which connects Santo Domingo with Samaná, will have a reduction of an average of 20% in the cost of the toll.

“The Government has decided, effective as of January 1, 2022, to reduce an average of 20% of the cost of the journey from the Las Américas highway to Samaná, for the benefit of the surrounding communities and the general public,” said Luis .

The president said that the reduction of the toll of the Juan Pablo Segundo highway will also allow a saving to the “coffers of the State and to the pockets of the Dominicans.”

Along with this, President Luis Abinader announced the elimination of the highway concession Autopistas del Nordeste and Bulevar Turístico del Atlántico, or “shadow toll” through the payment of 410 million dollars.

“We have paid for the bad agreement that others made, but we have managed, negotiated and executed a solution that allows us to free ourselves from a heavy and disproportionate burden, which will allow us to address other infrastructure priorities vital to the economic development of our country” Abinader said.

This contract started in 2008 has cost the State more than RD $ 26,835 million.