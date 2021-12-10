The incredible anecdote of Úrsula Corberó with Madonna on a plane and her days in New York with Chino Darín

Úrsula Corberó and Madonna

On his way through the United States Úrsula Corberó was invited to Jimmy Fallon’s late night show, one of the most viewed. From New York, where her boyfriend Chino Darín accompanied her, The actress who gives life to Tokio in La Casa de Papel, told among other things about her meeting with Madonna and the fascination of the queen of pop for the Netflix series that she stars in.

Úrsula Corberó in New York with Chino Darín

It all started when the Spanish woman said that she could not believe the fury that there was for her work in the world and gave an example of a New Year’s party in Uruguay in 2017 that she attended with her partner and with her father-in-law, Ricardo Darín: “Suddenly, everyone recognized me and told me about Tokyo. I said to my boyfriend: ‘What a coincidence that everyone who watches the series is at this party.’

But the displays of fanaticism did not stop at a party in Uruguay. Later, Tokyo in fiction met Madonna on a plane and the singer told her that she loved fiction and that her favorite character from the series was precisely the one she played.

Úrsula Coberó on the Jimmy Fallon show

In another of the anecdotes that feed this type of interview, Corberó spoke of the moment when Madonna was found on a plane. The singer confessed that Tokio was her favorite character from the series, gave her her phone number and sent her a message to warn her that she had forgotten her passport in her seat.

“I just wanted to tell you that I’m a big fan of yours, I love La Casa de Papel and ‘Tokio’ is my favorite character”, le said the singer of “Like a virgin”. “Are you kidding, Madonna told you that?” Jimmy Fallon added in surprise.

Continuing with the anecdote, Úrsula confessed that she was speechless: “I tried to say something, but not a word came out.” The next thing was Madonna’s question, “Do you know who I am?” “Of course I know who you are, you are ‘fucking’ Madonna.”

It seems that both were so cool that they even exchanged their phones and very attentive to what was happening, the singer later wrote to help her. “After a while I received a message from her telling me that she had forgotten my passport on the seat but that she had left it with the stewardess. So I was able to fly home thanks to Madonna. “

In September, when the first part of the last season of Netflix fiction was released, Úrsula told how much it cost her to leave her character: “I did not want to say goodbye to Tokyo. One day I said, ‘I am not qualified to say goodbye to Tokyo’. And it is not necessary, because if Tokyo is me, why not stay inside? And we live together until I’m ready to let go. At the moment she is here, still and that’s why I can’t tell you if I miss her ”.

“Thanks to La Casa de Papel my life has changed in many ways, I will not fool you. The good thing is that my environment remains the same and I always try to stay out of it. Our work is very intense and when we are filming it is many hours and when we are doing promotions it is a lot of dedication and time … I think it is very good for me, to return to earth, to be with my family, with my boy, with my longtime friends (…) What has changed the most is that I am traveling a lot. Since what happened with the series internationally, before the pandemic, that year, he had traveled to 14 different countries in one year. And there I said, that is to change your life, “he recalled.

KEEP READING:

Úrsula Corberó conquers Hollywood with Chino Darín and the two-color look of Miley Cyrus: celebrities in one click

Jim Carrey: The Poor Teens In A Mobile Home, The Marginal Beginnings, The $ 10 Million Fake Check