“The Last King”: Alejandro Fernández explodes against Olga Wornat by book

Alejandro Fernández couldn’t take it anymore, and he harshly criticized Olga Wornat, author of the book “The Last King”, which talks about the Fernández family’s alleged link with drug trafficking.

“And who is an Argentine to talk about my dad and our family? I mean, what does he know?”

After the concert that the singer offered this Wednesday in Mexico City, discredited what was said by the Argentine writer.

The interpreter was also questioned about the alleged complicity of his brother Gerardo in the kidnapping of Vicente Fernández Jr., which unleashed the anger of Alexander.

“I can not tell you anything, that is, dude, let’s talk well about what they are going to say. I’m going to ask them to find out well. It’s good for me,” he said before the alleged journalists.

He stated that he does not want to know anything about the book, in which Wornat also exposes the internal conflicts between the brothers, especially Gerardo and Vicente Jr.

On the health of his father, who in recent days returned to intensive care, he only dedicated a couple of sentences: “Very well, I love him.”

JM