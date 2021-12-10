The latest on Bitcoin, a goldmine in digital currency

Where Tesla goes the world goes. And if Elon Musk invested $ 1.5 billion in bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency yet, then it’s time to jump on the digital money bandwagon and get up to speed on how to use cryptocurrencies and even make payments with them.

South Florida is emerging as one of the areas of the country that will receive this type of transactions the fastest.

In February, the Miami City Commission approved incorporating bitcoin as part of the city’s financial transactions. Mayor Francis Suárez is promoting a project so that public employees can choose to collect part of their salary in cryptocurrency and has spoken of investing part of the City’s treasure in bitcoin.

While investors have adopted bitcoin as the goose that lays the golden eggs of 2021 in hopes of becoming millionaires, large financial firms have shown some resistance as their experts debate the formation of a possible bubble in the currency market. cryptocurrencies.

However, the rush for bitcoin – a decentralized digital currency – exceeds all expectations. Although it does not exist physically, economic factors seem to indicate that its popularity is here to stay and its democratization is already unstoppable.

What is bitcoin?

Bitcoin is a currency that only exists in a virtual way, characterized by its decentralized structure, since there is no monetary authority responsible for its issuance, but rather it is driven by its users.

In other words, it is a purely electronic version of cash for use on the Internet that has become a very attractive type of alternative investment.

How does it work?

Each bitcoin is a currency stored in a mobile or desktop application, a kind of virtual wallet that allows its owner, using their own password, to transfer and receive the currency.

Each transaction is recorded with cryptographic techniques in a public list called blockchain, thus verifying its authenticity. The network is based on a user-to-user system, which eliminates the intervention of a third entity such as credit cards or PayPal. It can be exchanged for real goods and services, and even liquid money.

How safe is the coin?

Supporters of bitcoin defend its safety record and argue that its only vulnerability is user failure. For them, bitcoin technology represents the future of payment methods. On the other hand, detractors argue that the currency is elusive, volatile and lacking in regulation, which lends itself to illegal transactions.

Businessmen and investment firm founders are putting up to 10 percent of their capital in cryptocurrency, which they use as a hedge or guarantee against the ups and downs of the stock market.

Why do so many invest in this cryptocurrency if it has great risks?

Bitcoin is a growing market for innovation and, like all emerging technology, carries risks, which is why it has a speculative investment profile. Even so, and despite warnings from financial institutions, enthusiasts are seduced by its stratospheric short-term profits and by not being regulated by governments.

Bitcoin also stands out in the investment market due to the arrival of hedge funds or hedge funds in search of better returns. By withdrawing these profits for your benefits, however, a drop in the price per unit is generated, as happened shortly after reaching the maximum level. Personal finance experts suggest that each person do a thorough risk assessment before investing.

How can a person without much financial training handle cryptocurrencies?

▪ How to open and keep a wallet safe. A wallet is an App that works on a mobile phone or a desktop and it gives you access to your CM, there are many types of wallets, basically there are physical ones (pen drive or on paper) and digital as an app that you can download.

The only requirement to open a wallet is to have a mobile number or email. This implies that anyone in the world can have a portfolio, which can function as a basic bank account. The CM Portfolio is a solution for millions of people who do not have access to basic financial services.

▪ How to buy CM and deposit them in the Wallet

Once you have a Wallet you can go to a physical exchange or via the web and exchange your Fiat (regular) currency for CM, there are also ATMs where you can do it safely.

▪ How to exchange them with other users

You can accept payments and issue payments to anyone with a wallet safely and easily, from your mobile phone or computer at a low cost per transaction and immediately.

Are cryptocurrency transactions reliable?

The bitcoin network is impenetrable, the only way to access it and the BTC that are there is by deciphering the cryptographic algorithms in which the keys to access them are written. This requires more economic power and computing power than the value of the entire BTC network.

The only real threat to the BTC network would be the quantum computer, which could decrypt the keys faster due to its computing power, but we are many years away from this technology being available and the BTC Network will be able to catch up with this technology and make the necessary changes to avoid possible damage to the network.

Bitcoin has been on the market for over 12 years and so far there has been no incident within the bitcoin network that has affected any user. There have been attacks of hackers in many opportunities, but they focus on digital exchanges. CMs are encrypted, wallets are encrypted, and it is very difficult for someone to access your wallet and extract your CMs without your consent.

This story was originally published on December 10, 2021 1:17 pm.

