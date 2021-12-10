The luxury property market continues to grow on the Island | Others

The growing number of foreign investors —mainly from the United States— who are settling on the island, attracted by the tax benefits offered, has generated a dramatic increase in demand for the luxury real estate sector, which has significantly increased sales. and — with insufficient inventory — property prices have risen.

Blanca Hebé López-Pierluisi, chief executive officer of Concoran Puerto Rico – a new real estate company in the luxury residential market that arises from the alliance of Corcoran Group LLC. with the firm Gramercy Real Estate— assured that among the buyers there is a Puerto Rican, but the vast majority are Americans who come to Puerto Rico to benefit from the Tax Incentives Law, which houses Law 22 of 2012, which encourages the transfer of individuals investors to Puerto Rico.

This law encourages individuals who have not been residents of Puerto Rico for the last fifteen years prior to the approval of the statute, and who maintain investments in or outside the United States, to establish residence on the Island. The law exempts them from paying taxes. for passive income such as: interest, dividends and capital gains on the sale of stocks and cryptocurrencies.

“Many of these people are coming to the Island after the pandemic, because their lifestyles have changed and now they can work remotely from anywhere and Puerto Rico is accessible to them. We have the climate, the culture, the use of the US dollar, we are bilingual and we are close to the United States, which has made us an ideal place for this luxury real estate investment sector ”, explained the executive.

According to López-Pierluisi, although the price of real estate on the Island has increased by 15%, there are some particular niches where the value of properties has grown over 100%. These niches include: Dorado, Río Grande, Condado and Humacao.

As an example of a rise in value, he mentioned that in Condado the sale price per square foot today is at $ 1,400 and in residential areas facing the sea in the areas of the five-star ‘resorts’ such as the St. Regis and the Ritz Carlton. Reserve in Dorado, the price reaches $ 3,000 per square foot, “prices never seen before,” said the real estate broker.

“We are talking about the fact that we are reaching prices that are registered in New York, San Francisco and Hong Kong,” said López – Pierluisi. “Apartments in buildings like the Peninsula and Laguna Plaza in Condado, the sale price is above four million dollars. At St. Regis and the Ritz Carlton Reserve, the sale price starts at $ 12 million to $ 15 million, ”he explained.

According to the data provided by the businesswoman, in the first half of 2021, 6,593 housing units have been sold on the island. Of this total there is no data on how many of them are luxury properties.

López-Pierluisi projects that the Island will continue to increase its position in the luxury market worldwide.

“There is a market and some opportunities that will allow Puerto Rico to continue growing in the sector, so we project a very positive future for the sector,” he said.

Office opens in Condado

Corcoran Puerto Rico opened an office on Ashford Avenue, in Condado, from where they will offer real estate inventory of luxury properties on the island and worldwide, to the residents of Puerto Rico who will benefit from the offer of residences in other parts of the world.

“We are placing Puerto Rico on an important global map. I am extremely proud of this alliance, which represents a breakthrough in the real estate industry, ”said López-Pierluisi, whose firm has sold over $ 50M in real estate this year.

“Having worked with the Corcoran group, one of the most respected brands in the industry for almost a decade in New York City, and now bringing them to my Island is a great pride. I believe in our collective philosophy and I trust that we will achieve the proposed goals ”, he pointed out.

As indicated, Corcoran Puerto Rico will offer, in addition to the sale of luxury properties, the Sales and Marketing Division and the Professional Consulting Department.

Both are aimed at new construction projects in all their phases. These services range from price determination, market strategies, to the management and management of projects in their construction stage.

During his presentation at the ribbon cutting activity, Governor Pedro Pierluisi expressed that Corcoran Puerto Rico will allow Puerto Ricans, as well as visitors and potential investors, to be offered a modern and transformed Puerto Rico that serves as a foundation to build that economic development. sustainable to which all aspire.

“Since I was sworn in as governor, I have made reconstruction a high priority, as well as strategic projects and initiatives that promote economic growth and investment opportunities. This is part of our comprehensive strategy to improve our infrastructure and make Puerto Rico even more attractive for the creation of new companies, local and foreign investment and to live, “he said.