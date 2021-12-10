The MET museum in New York received the largest donation in its history

A Chinese-American patron couple donated $ 125 million to the Metropolitan Museum of Art (MET) in New York, to renovate the space that houses the collection of modern and contemporary art, this was announced last Tuesday, November 30 by the institution.

The donation made by Oscar Tang and his wife Agnes Hsu-Tang is the largest the museum has received in its 151-year history.

Through a statement, the museum announced that the generosity of these people will be reflected in the new rooms that will bear their names.

This injection of funds will allow the museum to carry out a project that seeks to offer a multidisciplinary “new vision” of the rooms that house art and for this, it will create new galleries and a public space.

“With this impressive gift, Oscar and Agnes enable the MET to carry out its ambitious mission for future generations,” said Daniel H. Weiss, president of the prestigious institution located on the side of Central Park.

Over the years, Tang, born in Shanghai, has financed exhibitions, acquisitions of works, room extensions, current expenses and donated “exceptional works” of art, including 20 Chinese paintings from the 11th to the 18th centuries, as well like the Riverbank masterpiece of the Song dynasty of the 10th century.

“Contemporary art transcends entrenched notions of borders, identities and documents the history of the present,” Tang said.

This man came to the United States at age 11 after his family fled from China to Hong Kong, during the Communist Revolution in 1948.

In 1970 he co-founded the investment fund Reich & Tang. His wife is a renowned anthropologist who was director of the board of the Metropolitan Opera from 2014 until last July.

The reinvention of the new rooms will allow the museum to approach the art of the 20th and 21st centuries in a global, encyclopedic, audacious way and all the surprising values ​​that reflect the legacy of Oscar and Agnes, said the director of the museum, Max Hollain, in the statement. .

The history of the New York museum, founded in 1870 by a group of businessmen and financiers, as well as artists and intellectuals, has been built on the generosity of patrons like the Tang-Hsu couple.

