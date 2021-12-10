The millionaire that Pumas would save if Dinenno leaves

Dinenno is the second highest paid player in Pumas, behind Talavera

December 10, 2021 · 00:27 hs

Pumas I would have put a price on Juan Ignacio Dinenno, 27-year-old Argentine striker who would be in the crosshairs of some clubs in the MX League whose names have not been revealed, thanks to the great performance of the referent in attack from the whole of the Pedregal during the present Grita Mexico Apertura Tournament 2021.

The fortune that a possible sale of Dinenno would leave

Juan Ignacio Dinenno was a key piece for the Pumas from Andres Lillini will arrive at Semifinals of Opening 2021, since he contributed 7 goals and 4 assists, quite good numbers for the footballer valued at 4 million euros, according to data from Transfermarkt.

In accordance with ESPN, Pumas would not accept less than 6 million dollars for the feline attacker, in addition to the fact that the only condition to negotiate it would be that the interested club acquires the total of his letter, since they are not interested in a transfer with an option to buy.

Dinenno is the second highest paid player in the club, just below Alfredo Talavera, who receives the best salary in the whole of the Pedregal. In accordance with Salary sport, Commander He has a weekly salary of 348 thousand 860 pesos and an annual salary of 20 million 012 thousand 720 pesos, in addition to being the best valued player of the entire Auriazul squad.

See more news: The trunk that did not shine in Cruz Azul and could fit in Pumas