The National Academy of Medicine of Venezuela asked for greater monitoring to detect the Omicron variant of the coronavirus

Medical personnel in a public hospital in Caracas (EFE / Miguel Gutiérrez / File)



The National Academy of Medicine (ANM) of Venezuela on Monday urged the Ministry of Health of the Caribbean country to monitor “carefully” internal COVID-19 cases for “early” detection of the new Omicron variant.

“The National Academy of Medicine urges the Ministry of Health to carefully monitor internal cases for early detection of this new variant and he calls on the general population to remain calm and informed and to take extreme measures of biosecurity known to all, “he said in a statement posted on his website.

He also said that it could take several weeks to understand the level of severity of this variant and that still it is not clear if infection with omicron causes more serious disease compared to infections with other variants of coronavirus.

“All variants of SARS-CoV-2, including the globally dominant Delta, can cause more serious illness or death, particularly for the most vulnerable people, so prevention is always the most important.” , indicated the ANM.

Health workers walk in front of the emergency room of a hospital in Caracas (EFE / Rayner Peña R./Archivo)

Likewise, he recalled that the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that member states continue their efforts to increase vaccination coverage against COVID-19 Y improve adherence to public health measures that decrease the transmission of the virus.

“It remains to be seen whether existing vaccines lose their protective properties in the face of the new variant, however, WHO specialists consider that the ‘Existing vaccines will continue to be effective against fatal and serious cases, as is the case with other variants‘”He added.

On November 29, the WHO warned that the global risks posed by the Omicron variant are “very tall“, so that asked governments to speed up vaccination against COVID-19 and strengthen surveillance measures against possible outbreaks of this derivative of the coronavirus.

Venezuela registers 434,918 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and 5,193 deaths.

The Executive Vice President of Venezuela, Delcy RodriguezHe assured on Saturday that 80% of the population has already been vaccinated, although he did not detail whether the percentage refers to inoculated with one dose or with the two that the complete schedule requires.

(With information from EFE)

