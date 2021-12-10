The Pitbull Cruz gave the three names he wants to face in the future

The last Sunday, Isaac Cruz made a good presentation to Gervonta davis for him WBA Lightweight World Titles. On the other hand, the fighter of Mexico City He spoke of his return to the ring and has already pointed to three names to face in his next fight and none of them ceases to be among the best five of the 135 pounds.

Undoubtedly, the presentation of the Mexican was to applaud after he was called at the last minute to face The Tank after the discharge of Rolly Romero. What was remarkable was that the Pitbull He did not get frustrated, he risked and ended the fight on the scorecards, something that only two people could achieve against the American.

On the other hand, after his great presentation, Isaac Cruz He is already beginning to see with good eyes the idea of ​​making a new fight against higher level rivals and he did not hesitate to name three tremendous boxers. “It would be Haney, then Kambosos and then Lomachenko. Working and thinking how we did it with Gervonta (good things could be done) ”, expressed the Pitbull to ESNEWS.

In turn, the Mexican threw a dart against all his detractors and marked him in the ring by telling him that everyone thought he was going to be a mere partner in the World Cup defense of Gervonta davis. “We show and shut up that I’m not only a boxer who goes to the front without a guard, and we show that we have boxing too”, he expressed.

Finally, the Mexican commented that he is very grateful for the support of all the fans and made it clear that he will continue working to improve. “It’s something we have, the style (offensive)You have to work on it and I have already shown that I am up for great things. I know where I come from, I am a village people “, ended Isaac the Pitbull Cruz.