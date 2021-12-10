The sublime and disconcerting show of Yoko Ono with the Beatles

Jackson has called his series “a documentary about a documentary,” and he constantly reminds us that we are watching the band produce their image for the camera. Of course, Ono was already an accomplished artist of the performance when she met Lennon, seven years her junior, at a gallery show in 1966. She was a pioneer of participatory art, a contributor to experimental musicians like John Cage, and a teacher in shyly appearing in spaces where she didn’t belong. In 1971, he mounted an imaginary exhibition of ephemeral works at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. In the catalog, she is photographed in front of the museum while raising a sign that says “F”, thus transforming the site into the “Museum of Modern [F]art” [Museo de la Flatulencia Moderna].

The idea that Ono condemned the band was always a hoax that smelled of misogyny and racism. It was considered the groupie from hell, a sexually dominant “dragon lady” and a witch who hypnotized Lennon into rejecting boys for a woman. (In 1970, Esquire published an article entitled “John Rennon’s Excrusive Gloupie”, which promised between puns to unveil “the Yoko who nobody with Onose” and which was accompanied by an illustration of a dominant Ono with Lennon, who appears as a cockroach on a leash). These insults would become a tireless pop culture meme that has haunted generations of women accused of meddling with the male genius.

Ono did not “break up the Beatles.” (If Lennon’s estrangement from the band was influenced by his desire to explore other pursuits, including his personal and creative relationship with Ono, that was his decision.) But he did intrude. In the documentary, McCartney politely complains that Ono’s omnipresence interrupts his songwriting with Lennon. For her part, she was careful to escape the typical role of the artist’s wife. In a 1997 interview, she commented on the situation of women in 1960s rock: “My first impression was that they were all wives, kind of sitting in the next room while the guys talked,” she said. “I was afraid of being something like that.” Later, he would dedicate “Potbelly Rocker”, his scathing song from 1973, to “rocker’s wives who have no name.”