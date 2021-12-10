The sublime and disconcerting show of Yoko Ono with the Beatles

At the beginning of The Beatles: Get Back, Peter Jackson’s nearly eight-hour documentary on the creation of the album Let it be, the band forms a small circle in the corner of a movie set. Inexplicably, Yoko Ono is there. He stands close to John Lennon, his bewildered face turned towards him, like a plant growing toward the light. When Paul McCartney starts to play “I’ve Got a Feeling,” Ono is there, sewing a furry object that is on his lap. When the band starts with “Don’t Let Me Down”, Ono is there, reading the newspaper. Lennon slides behind the piano and Ono is there, her head on his shoulder. Later, when the group squeezes into a recording booth, Ono is there, wedged between Lennon and Ringo Starr, silently unwrapping a piece of gum and placing it between Lennon’s fingers. When George Harrison leaves, briefly leaving the band, there is Ono, wailing into his microphone.
At first, Ono’s omnipresence in the documentary struck me as strange, even disconcerting. The vast setting only accentuates the ridiculousness of its proximity. Because it is there?, I wondered looking at the television. But as the hours passed, and Ono remained — painting at an easel, chewing a cupcake, flipping through a Lennon fan magazine — I was impressed by his resilience; then enthralled by the provocation of his existence, and finally dazzled by his performance. My attention continually drifted to his corner of the frame. He was looking at intimate, long-lost images of the world’s most famous band as he was preparing for their last performance, and he couldn’t help but see Yoko Ono sitting around, doing nothing.
The Beatles: Get Back it is being interpreted by some as an exculpatory document, proof that Ono was not responsible for the destruction of the Beatles. “She never has an opinion about the things they are doing,” he told 60 Minutes Jackson, who built the series from more than 60 hours of material. “It is a very benign presence and does not interfere in the least.” Ono, also a producer on the series, tweeted an article, without adding any comment, in which it is stated that she is limited to performing “mundane tasks” while the band gets to work. In the series, McCartney himself – from the perspective of January 1969, more than a year before the band publicly disbanded – scoffs at the idea that the Beatles will end “because Yoko sat on an amplifier.”
His presence has been described as soft, calm and unimpressive. In fact, he’s not the most nosy intruder on the set – that’s Michael Lindsay-Hogg, the hapless director of the original documentary. Let it be, who does not stop insisting that the band organize a concert in an old amphitheater in Libya or, perhaps, in a hospital for children suffering from minor ailments.
And yet there is something depressing about this new role of Ono as a quiet and understated lump. Of course, his appearance in the studio is annoying. The fact that he’s not there to directly influence the band’s recordings only makes his behavior more ridiculous. To deny this is to take away its power.
What to Know About ‘The Beatles: Get Back’
Peter Jackson’s seven-plus hour documentary series, which explores the most contested period in the band’s history, is available on Disney Plus.
From the beginning, Ono’s presence seems intentional. Her black outfit and flowing hair parted in the center give her a tent-like look; It’s like setting up camp, creating a space in the band’s environment. A “mundane” task becomes peculiar when you choose to perform it in the face of a Paul McCartney trying to write “Let It Be.” When this is repeated for 21 days, it becomes somewhat surprising. The length of the documentary reveals Ono’s provocation in all its intensity. It’s like putting on a piece of performance Marathon runner, and in a way, it is.
Jackson has called his series “a documentary about a documentary,” and he constantly reminds us that we are watching the band produce their image for the camera. Of course, Ono was already an accomplished artist of the performance when she met Lennon, seven years her junior, at a gallery show in 1966. She was a pioneer of participatory art, a contributor to experimental musicians like John Cage, and a teacher in shyly appearing in spaces where she didn’t belong. In 1971, he mounted an imaginary exhibition of ephemeral works at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. In the catalog, she is photographed in front of the museum while raising a sign that says “F”, thus transforming the site into the “Museum of Modern [F]art” [Museo de la Flatulencia Moderna].
The idea that Ono condemned the band was always a hoax that smelled of misogyny and racism. It was considered the groupie from hell, a sexually dominant “dragon lady” and a witch who hypnotized Lennon into rejecting boys for a woman. (In 1970, Esquire published an article entitled “John Rennon’s Excrusive Gloupie”, which promised between puns to unveil “the Yoko who nobody with Onose” and which was accompanied by an illustration of a dominant Ono with Lennon, who appears as a cockroach on a leash). These insults would become a tireless pop culture meme that has haunted generations of women accused of meddling with the male genius.
Ono did not “break up the Beatles.” (If Lennon’s estrangement from the band was influenced by his desire to explore other pursuits, including his personal and creative relationship with Ono, that was his decision.) But he did intrude. In the documentary, McCartney politely complains that Ono’s omnipresence interrupts his songwriting with Lennon. For her part, she was careful to escape the typical role of the artist’s wife. In a 1997 interview, she commented on the situation of women in 1960s rock: “My first impression was that they were all wives, kind of sitting in the next room while the guys talked,” she said. “I was afraid of being something like that.” Later, he would dedicate “Potbelly Rocker”, his scathing song from 1973, to “rocker’s wives who have no name.”
In “Grapefruit”, his 1964 text project that is a kind of cookbook for the staging of artistic experiences, he instructs his audience “not to look at Rock Hudson but only at Doris Day”, and in The Beatles: Get Back, deftly shifts the band’s gaze to herself. His image contrasts with that of other Beatles couples: white women in elegant outfits who occasionally arrive delivering kisses, nod their heads and discreetly walk away. McCartney’s future wife, Linda Eastman, hangs out a bit longer, occasionally circulating and photographing the band. Eastman was a rock portraitist, and one of the most fascinating moments in the film shows her in deep conversation with Ono; As if to prove Ono’s point, it’s a rare on-set interaction that has no audio.
Ono just never goes away. She refuses to stand aside, but she is also reluctant to interpret stereotypes: she does not appear as either an affectionate naive or an annoying meddler. Instead, she seems to engage in a kind of passive resistance, defying all expectations of women entering the realm of rock genius.
The Barenaked Ladies song “Be My Yoko Ono” compares Ono to a stocks, a shackle (for the record, Ono said of the song, “I liked it”), but as the sessions progress, it takes on a weightless quality. . It appears to orbit Lennon, outshining his bandmates and becoming a physical manifestation of his psychological detachment from his former artistic center of gravity. Later, his performance would grow in intensity. To the sessions of Let it be they were followed by the recording of Abbey Road And, according to the studio engineer, when Ono was injured in a car accident, Lennon got a bed sent to the studio; Ono bundled herself up, got a microphone, and invited her friends to visit her by her bedside. This is many things: grotesquely codependent, terribly rude, and iconic. The more Ono’s presence is questioned, the more his performance intensifies.
All of this was used to crudely turn Ono into a cultural villain, but it would also later make her something of a popular heroine. “It all comes down to YOKO ONO,” drummer Tobi Vail wrote in a fanzine related to her riot grrrl band Bikini Kill in 1991. “Part of what your boyfriend teaches you is that Yoko Ono split the Beatles,” she writes. That story “makes you the opposite of his band.” He relegates women to the public and ridicules them for trying to make their own music. In Hole’s 1997 song “20 Years in the Dakota,” Courtney Love invokes Ono’s powers against a new generation of whiny male fanatics, and says the riot grrrl are “forever in her debt.” Vail called Ono “the first punk rock singer in history.”
In Jackson’s documentary you can see the seeds of this generational change. One day Eastman’s little daughter Heather, a girl with short hair, wanders aimlessly around the studio. Then see Ono singing. Heather watches her intensely, walks over to the microphone and yells.
Amanda Hess is a critic for The New York Times. She writes about the internet and pop culture for the Arts section and is a regular contributor to The New York Times Magazine. @amandahess • Facebook